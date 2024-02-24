Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated September 14th, 2021 at 12:43 IST

Brown sugar worth Rs 1 crore seized, 2 arrested in Odisha

Press Trust Of India
Bhubaneswar, Sep 14 (PTI) Brown sugar worth Rs 1 crore has been seized and two alleged inter-state drug peddlers have been arrested in the Odisha capital, police said on Tuesday.

Acting on a tip-off, the Special Task Force of the Odisha Police's Crime Branch nabbed the two persons, hailing from neighbouring West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district, in Rasulgarh area of Bhubaneswar on Monday night and seized 1.025 kg of brown sugar from their possession, an officer said.

The arrested persons have been booked under the NDPS Act, 1985, he said, adding that further investigation is underway.

The STF has seized over 40 kg of brown sugar and heroin, and 86.81 quintals of marijuana and arrested more than 100 drug peddlers and dealers since last year, he added. PTI AAM ACD ACD

Published September 14th, 2021 at 12:43 IST

