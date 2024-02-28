English
Updated September 11th, 2021 at 12:24 IST

Brown sugar worth Rs 30 lakh seized in Odisha, 2 held

Brown sugar worth Rs 30 lakh seized in Odisha, 2 held

Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
Balasore (Odisha), Sep 11 (PTI) Two persons have been arrested after brown sugar worth Rs 30 lakh was recovered from their possession in Odisha’s Balasore district, police said on Saturday.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of police personnel raided an area in Jaleswar on Thursday night and seized 300 gram of the contraband, a senior police officer said.

Brown sugar worth over Rs 6 crore has been seized by a special task force of the state police and excise department in and around Jaleswar area in the past two months, he added. PTI CORR HMB BDC BDC

Published September 11th, 2021 at 12:24 IST

