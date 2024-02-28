Updated September 11th, 2021 at 12:24 IST
Brown sugar worth Rs 30 lakh seized in Odisha, 2 held
Brown sugar worth Rs 30 lakh seized in Odisha, 2 held
- India
- 1 min read
Advertisement
Balasore (Odisha), Sep 11 (PTI) Two persons have been arrested after brown sugar worth Rs 30 lakh was recovered from their possession in Odisha’s Balasore district, police said on Saturday.
Acting on a tip-off, a team of police personnel raided an area in Jaleswar on Thursday night and seized 300 gram of the contraband, a senior police officer said.
Advertisement
Brown sugar worth over Rs 6 crore has been seized by a special task force of the state police and excise department in and around Jaleswar area in the past two months, he added. PTI CORR HMB BDC BDC
Advertisement
Published September 11th, 2021 at 12:24 IST
Advertisement
Recommended
Advertisement
Trending Quicks
Advertisement
Republic Top 5
Nagaland Lottery Wednesday Result Today OUT- CheckInfo16 minutes ago
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.