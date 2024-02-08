Updated January 12th, 2024 at 15:48 IST
BSc Student Hangs Self in College Hostel in Telangana's Hanumakonda
Police have registered a case in connection with the matter.
Hyderabad: A second-year student of a private college allegedly died by suicide by hanging herself in the college hostel in Telangana’s Hanumakonda, police said on Friday.
According to T Gopi, Sub Inspector of Police, Hasanparthy Police Station, the girl student was pursuing BSc Agriculture.
The reason behind her taking the extreme step is yet to be ascertained. After receiving information about the incident, a police team rushed to the spot. Police have registered a case in connection with the matter.
