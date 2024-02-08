Advertisement

Hyderabad: A second-year student of a private college allegedly died by suicide by hanging herself in the college hostel in Telangana’s Hanumakonda, police said on Friday.

According to T Gopi, Sub Inspector of Police, Hasanparthy Police Station, the girl student was pursuing BSc Agriculture.

The reason behind her taking the extreme step is yet to be ascertained. After receiving information about the incident, a police team rushed to the spot. Police have registered a case in connection with the matter.