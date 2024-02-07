Advertisement

New Delhi: The Border Security Force (BSF) on Monday nabbed two foreign nationals in two separate incidents attempting to cross the international border into the Indian territory in Punjab. According to the information, the two accused apprehended by the BSF include a Pakistani national, while the other was an Afghan national.

Following the apprehension of the two illegal intruders, the BSF issued a statement regarding the statement.

Advertisement

Both the intruders are being interrogated

As per the officials of the BSF, the two were detained on two separate occasions, which took place in Punjab’s Gurdaspur sector and Tarn Taran.

Advertisement

The BSF official said, “In two separate incidents along the Indo-Pak border in Punjab, the BSF Punjab troops apprehended an Afghan national in Gurdaspur sector and a Pakistani national in Tarn Taran.”

“The motives behind their entry are under investigation and matter is being investigated from all angles by all stakeholders,” the BSF official stated.

Advertisement

A BSF official of Punjab Frontier, said, “On February 5, BSF troops apprehended a Pakistani national near the international border in a village of Tarn Taran district. The apprehended 16-year-old, revealed himself to be a resident of Kasur in Pakistan. One mobile phone and one Pakistan currency note of Rs 100 have been recovered. While an Afghan national was also apprehended crossing the International Border into Indian territory near a village in Gurdaspur district. Nothing objectionable has been recovered from his possession. The BSF apprehended and handed him over to the police for further investigation.”

“The commitment of the Border Security Force remains unwavering in safeguarding the nation's integrity.These actions reflect BSF’s continuous efforts to ensure the safety and sovereignty of our nation,” the official further added.

