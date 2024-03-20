×

Updated March 20th, 2024 at 13:01 IST

Budaun Double Murder Case: Father & Uncle of Accused Detained Amid High-Level Probe

The Uttar Pradesh Police have detained the uncle and father of Sajid and Javed, the two accused in the chilling double murder case of Budaun, on Wednesday.

Reported by: Ronit Singh
Budaun double murder case
Budaun double murder case | Image:ANI
Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Police have detained the uncle and father of Sajid and Javed, the two accused in the chilling double murder case of two children in Budaun, on Wednesday. 

The main accused, 22 year-old Sajid, killed in encounter, hacked two children to death and critically injured the third one in an axe attack on Tuesday. Sajid's brother Javed was also named accused in the case and has been absconding after the crime incident.  

The police team detained their uncle and father to conduct an interrogation to know the whereabouts of Javed. 

Main accused Sajid was shot dead in an encounter after he attacked the cops while fleeing from the crime scene, police said on Wednesday.

The double murder case sparked tension in the city on Tuesday evening but the situation is under control now, the police said. 

Budaun Double Murder Case Details: 

Sajid owned a barber shop near the victims' house in Baba Colony and knew their father, Vinod. 

On Tuesday evening, he entered the house and asked for a loan of Rs 5,000, the police said. When the children's mother left the room to make him tea, he went to the second floor of the house and attacked Vinod's three children - Aayush (11), Piyush (7) and Ahaan (6).

He killed Aayush and Ahaan and also tried to attack Piyush before fleeing the scene, police said. While the two brothers died, Piyush sustained minor injuries.


 

Published March 20th, 2024 at 12:59 IST

