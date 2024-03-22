Updated March 22nd, 2024 at 17:36 IST
Budaun Murder: Brother of Main Accused Sent to 14-Day Judicial Custody
Javed, brother of the main accused in the Budaun double murder, surrendered to the police on Thursday and was subsequently produced in court.
Budaun: A Budaun court, on Friday, sent the brother of the main accused in the double murder cases, Javed, to 14-day judicial custody. Javed, who has been at large ever since the incident at Baba Colony took place on Tuesday, surrendered at an outpost of the Baradari police station in Bareilly district on Thursday. Subsequently, he was produced in the court of Chief Justice Magistrate Mohammad Sajid by the Civil Lines Police. Police might soon seek his remand from the court for questioning.
Upon being interrogated, Javed revealed that he and his brother Sajid had fled together after the incident on Tuesday. At first, he said, he ran away to his in-laws' house before making his way to Delhi where his acquaintances informed him of police efforts to find him and suggested that he should surrender.
Sajid, it may be recalled, was shot dead by the police in an encounter hours after the incident on Tuesday.
Sajid had entered the house of a family he knew and allegedly attacked Ayush (12), Ahaan alias Honey (8) and Yuvraj (10) with a knife. Ayush and Ahaan died on the spot, while Yuvraj was admitted to the hospital.
Both Sajid and Javed have been booked under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code. The Budaun district administration has also ordered a magisterial inquiry into Sajid's police encounter.
Published March 22nd, 2024 at 17:36 IST
