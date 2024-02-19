Advertisement

A businessman was shot at in south Kolkata's Elgin area in the early hours of Monday after his car was allegedly stopped by 15-18 men who were on motorcycles, police said.

Pankaj Singh, a resident of Howrah, was returning home with a few friends around midnight after attending an invitation when his car stopped near Gorky Sadan in the upscale locality, they said.

Singh was first assaulted by the gang after he stepped out of his car. Later, one of them pulled out a gun and allegedly shot him, hitting his right hand, they said.

Arrests in the incident were yet to be made, they added.

Singh who had a close shave was undergoing treatment at a hospital, police said.

It seems to be a matter of of business rivalry, an officer of the Shakespeare Sarani police station said.

"We are talking to the eyewitnesses as well as his friends who were with him. The footage of the CCTVs in that area is being checked. Our investigation is on. The businessman is stable at the moment," he said.