English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated September 13th, 2021 at 17:51 IST

Businessman shot at in south Kolkata in attack by 15-18 men: Police

Pankaj Singh, a resident of Howrah, was returning home with a few friends around midnight after attending an invitation when his car stopped near Gorky Sadan in the upscale locality, they said.

Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

A businessman was shot at in south Kolkata's Elgin area in the early hours of Monday after his car was allegedly stopped by 15-18 men who were on motorcycles, police said.

Pankaj Singh, a resident of Howrah, was returning home with a few friends around midnight after attending an invitation when his car stopped near Gorky Sadan in the upscale locality, they said.

Singh was first assaulted by the gang after he stepped out of his car. Later, one of them pulled out a gun and allegedly shot him, hitting his right hand, they said.

Arrests in the incident were yet to be made, they added.

Singh who had a close shave was undergoing treatment at a hospital, police said.

It seems to be a matter of of business rivalry, an officer of the Shakespeare Sarani police station said.

"We are talking to the eyewitnesses as well as his friends who were with him. The footage of the CCTVs in that area is being checked. Our investigation is on. The businessman is stable at the moment," he said. 

Advertisement

Published September 13th, 2021 at 17:51 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Business
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Debuts At BAFTA

7 hours ago
Hema Malini

Hema Performs In Ayodhya

10 hours ago
Akshay Kumar

Akshay-Tiger Viral Video

10 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Returns To Mumbai

10 hours ago
Vivek Oberoi

Vivek Remembers Saathiya

10 hours ago
Pragya Jaiswal

Pragya's Airport Look

10 hours ago
Vidya Balan

Vidya Balan's Lunch Date

10 hours ago
Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya Dons Athleisure

a day ago
Sidhanth Chaturvedi

Siddhant Hits The Gym

a day ago
Surbhi Chandna and Shrenu Parikh

Surbhi shares video

a day ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena's Fashion Goals

a day ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara's Day Out

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Caught On Camera

a day ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Arrives at Airport

a day ago
Nakkul Mehta

Nakkul's Son's B'day

a day ago
Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika

a day ago
Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha At Sathyabama

a day ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul-Jackky At Temple

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Divya Agarwal-Apurva Begin Pre-Wedding Festivities With Cocktail Night

    Entertainment41 minutes ago

  2. Piyush Goyal Announces 5-Year MSP Agreement with Farmers on 5 New Crops

    India News42 minutes ago

  3. Piyush Goyal Meets Punjab CM Mann Ahead of Crucial Talks With Farmers

    India Newsan hour ago

  4. Sushmita Reveals Feeling 'Out Of Place' For Not Knowing Table Manners

    Entertainmentan hour ago

  5. Janhvi Kapoor All Set To Star Opposite Ram Charan, Confirms Boney Kapoor

    Entertainmentan hour ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo