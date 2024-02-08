Security forces killed a Naxal in an encounter in Chhattisgarh having 5-lakh reward on his arrest. | Image: PTI/ Representational

Dantewada: The security forces in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada district eliminated a Naxal involved in the killing of three policemen in an encounter on Tuesday. The Naxal, identified as Ratan Kashyap alias Salam (31) was carrying a reward of Rs 5 lakh on his head.

Confirming the incident, a senior official said, the gunbattle between the Naxals and the security forces took place in the forest near Mangnar village under Barsur police station limits.

Naxal was eliminated during a joint operation by the state police and CRPF

The operation was carried out by the personnel of the state police units, including District Reserve Guard (DRG) and Bastar Fighters (BF), along with the 195th battalion of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

It is being said that the security forces were out on an anti-Naxal operation after receiving intelligence inputs about the presence of armed Naxals of Aamdai Area Committee in the Mangnar forest, the official said.

A gunbattle broke out, and after the exchange of fire stopped, the body of Ratan Kashyap alias Salam (31) was recovered from the spot. He was the Todma Militia Platoon Deputy Commander as well as Aamdai Area Committee Member of the outlawed Maoist organization, the official added.

In 2020, he was involved in an IED blast in which two policemen were killed, and in the murder of a policeman elsewhere in the Mardum area of Bastar district, the official said, adding that Kashyap was involved in a total of nine Naxal violence incidents in Dantewada and Bastar districts.

A search operation is being carried out in the area.

