The incident came to light when the owner of an Eeco van spotted the thief sleeping in his vehicle. | Image: Pixabay

Advertisement

Faridabad: In a bizarre incident, a robber in Faridabad fell asleep inside the vehicle he was allegedly trying to steal. He fell asleep due to intoxication. The incident came to light on Wednesday morning when the owner of an Eeco van spotted him sleeping in his vehicle.

According to sources, the vehicle owner parked his van as usual the previous night and left. However, upon returning to the spot to carry out routine cleaning, he noticed a man snoozing inside the vehicle and the driver's side lock was broken.

Advertisement

Police said as the man was intoxicated, he fell asleep inside the vehicle while trying to steal it. Police have recovered drugs from his possession.

The vehicle's owner claimed that the accused broke the right side of the door lock and gear lock of the van. An investigation into the matter is underway.

