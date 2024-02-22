Updated February 22nd, 2024 at 08:02 IST
Car Thief Found Sleeping Inside Vehicle in Faridabad, Arrested
Police said as the man was intoxicated, he fell asleep inside the vehicle while trying to steal it.
Faridabad: In a bizarre incident, a robber in Faridabad fell asleep inside the vehicle he was allegedly trying to steal. He fell asleep due to intoxication. The incident came to light on Wednesday morning when the owner of an Eeco van spotted him sleeping in his vehicle.
According to sources, the vehicle owner parked his van as usual the previous night and left. However, upon returning to the spot to carry out routine cleaning, he noticed a man snoozing inside the vehicle and the driver's side lock was broken.
Police said as the man was intoxicated, he fell asleep inside the vehicle while trying to steal it. Police have recovered drugs from his possession.
The vehicle's owner claimed that the accused broke the right side of the door lock and gear lock of the van. An investigation into the matter is underway.
Published February 22nd, 2024 at 08:02 IST
