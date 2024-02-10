Advertisement

NEW DELHI: A cash collection agent travelling through Delhi's Civil Lines on Saturday was robbed of Rs 50 lakh by two men riding on a scooter. According to an official from the Civil Lines police station, the incident took place on Friday at around 9:30 in the morning near the Monastery Market. The agent was reportedly returning from a collection run from Maharana Pratap Bagh and Chandani Chowk when he was robbed. As per the sequence of events narrated by a police official, when the collection agent reached the market on his scooter, two men on another scooter waylaid him and snatched a bag containing Rs 50 lakh which was placed near the collector's feet.

A case for robbery under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at the Civil Lines police station and teams have been formed to find and nab the accused. The statement of the

Police said Rajesh works as a cash agent for a Netaji Subhash Place-based plastic pellet businessman. His statement has been recorded and CCTV footage from the routes has been collected.

At present, it is believed that the attackers are someone known to the victim given that they seemed to be aware of the fact that the bag the agent was carrying contained cash.

With inputs from PTI.