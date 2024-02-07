English
Updated January 24th, 2024 at 19:15 IST

CBI Arrests Baramulla Hospital Official in Connection with Birth Certificate Bribery Case

The official from a hospital in Baramulla was arrested for demanding a bribe of Rs 3,600 in exchange for issuing a birth certificate.

Digital Desk
A Baramulla hospital official has been arrested by the CBI for demanding a bribe.
A Baramulla hospital official has been arrested by the CBI for demanding a bribe. | Image:PTI/ Representational
SRINAGAR: The Central Bureau of Investigation, on Wednesday, arrested a hospital employee from Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district in connection with an alleged bribery case. The individual arrested, an official of the Sub-District Hospital, Sopore, was reportedly arrested for accepting bribes in exchange for issuing date of birth certificates. A complaint was lodged against this official working in the date of birth section in the hospital over allegations that that they had demanded a bribe from the complainant for issuing a birth certificate for his newly-born daughter. 

The initial amount for this bribe was reportedly set at Rs 5,000 but it was later reduced to Rs 3,600 after negotiations were carried out. The CBI then caught the hospital official for accepting this Rs 3,600 bribe from the complainant using an online transaction.

With inputs from PTI. 

Published January 24th, 2024 at 19:15 IST

