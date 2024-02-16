Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 16th, 2024 at 19:16 IST

CBI Arrests Jalandhar Passport Officer, 2 Assistant Passport Officers in Bribery Case

A CBI search of the accused passport officers' premises turned up cash amounting to more than Rs 20 lakh and incriminating documents.

Digital Desk
delhi police
Image for representative purposes only. | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
NEW DELHI: The Central Bureau of Investigation has arrested the regional passport officer (RPO) of Jalandhar, Anup Singh, and two other assistant passport officers (APO), Hari Om and Sanjay Srivastava, for allegedly receiving a bribe to issue a passport. The agency said on Friday that a search of the accused officers' premises turned up cash amounting to more than Rs 20 lakh and incriminating documents. The CBI has registered a case against Hari Om on a complaint that she allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 25,000 for issuing two passports.   

"It was alleged that the complainant had applied for fresh passports in respect of his granddaughter and grandson," a CBI spokesperson said.

The official said, according to the complainant, Hari Om informed him that the bribe amount was being accepted on the directions of the RPO and another APO, and it would be shared between them.

After verification, CBI officials laid a trap and Hari Om was arrested while allegedly receiving the bribe.

"Subsequently, the RPO and another APO of the Regional Passport Office, Jalandhar were also apprehended," the CBI spokesperson said. 

With inputs from, PTI. 

Published February 16th, 2024 at 19:16 IST

