Ranchi: A massive gun battle broke out in Jharkhand between the police and the Naxals on Wednesday. During the incident, which took place in Jharkhand’s Chatra district, two security personnel were killed and another was injured. Following the incident, a combing operation has been launched in the forest areas of Chatra.

A senior police official said that the incident took place at Bairio forest between Sadar and Basisthnagar Jori police station areas, which is located around 200 km from Jharkhand capital Ranchi.

Jharkhand CM expresses grief over the death

IG (operations) Amol V Homakar confirmed that two personnel were killed in the incident.

The deceased were identified as Sikandar Singh, a resident of Wazirganj in Gaya, and Sukan Ram, who hailed from Palamu in Jharkhand.

Chatra sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Sandip Suman said, "The injured jawan, Aakash Singh, who received a bullet injury, was airlifted to Ranchi for treatment." Suman said the security personnel were returning from an operation when they were attacked by the ultras of Tritya Sammelan Prastuti Committee (TSPC).

Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren expressed grief over the death of two security personnel and said the government stood by the family members of the deceased and would provide them all possible assistance, he said.

"The sacrifice of these personnel will not go in vain. The government is taking all necessary steps to contain Naxal activities," the CM said in an official release.

The CM directed the Director General of Police to to ensure proper treatment to the injured personnel.

(With inputs from PTI)