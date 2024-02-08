English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 7th, 2024 at 22:03 IST

Chatra: 2 Security Personnel Killed in Gunbattle With Naxals in Jharkhand

A police official said that the incident took place at Bairio forest between Sadar and Basisthnagar Jori police station areas, located around 200 km from Ranchi

Digital Desk
Naxal killed
2 security personnel killed in gunbattle with Naxals in Jharkhand | Image:PTI/ Representational
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Ranchi: A massive gun battle broke out in Jharkhand between the police and the Naxals on Wednesday. During the incident, which took place in Jharkhand’s Chatra district, two security personnel were killed and another was injured. Following the incident, a combing operation has been launched in the forest areas of Chatra.

A senior police official said that the incident took place at Bairio forest between Sadar and Basisthnagar Jori police station areas, which is located around 200 km from Jharkhand capital Ranchi.

Advertisement

Jharkhand CM expresses grief over the death

IG (operations) Amol V Homakar confirmed that two personnel were killed in the incident.

Advertisement

The deceased were identified as Sikandar Singh, a resident of Wazirganj in Gaya, and Sukan Ram, who hailed from Palamu in Jharkhand.

Chatra sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Sandip Suman said, "The injured jawan, Aakash Singh, who received a bullet injury, was airlifted to Ranchi for treatment." Suman said the security personnel were returning from an operation when they were attacked by the ultras of Tritya Sammelan Prastuti Committee (TSPC).

Advertisement

Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren expressed grief over the death of two security personnel and said the government stood by the family members of the deceased and would provide them all possible assistance, he said.

"The sacrifice of these personnel will not go in vain. The government is taking all necessary steps to contain Naxal activities," the CM said in an official release.

Advertisement

The CM directed the Director General of Police to to ensure proper treatment to the injured personnel. 

(With inputs from PTI)

Advertisement

Published February 7th, 2024 at 19:49 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

10 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

10 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

13 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

13 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

13 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

15 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

15 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

15 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

20 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

2 days ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

2 days ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

2 days ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

2 days ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Heated Debate over Seat-Sharing Unfolds Between Cong, PDP, and NC

    Lok Sabha Elections15 minutes ago

  2. Pakistan Elections 2024 LIVE: Nation Heads to Polls

    World16 minutes ago

  3. Congress to Counter NDA's 'White Paper' with ‘Black Paper’?

    Politics News16 minutes ago

  4. INDI Falling Apart: Tussle In Jammu and Kashmir After Bihar, Bengal

    Lok Sabha Elections18 minutes ago

  5. Trent hits 52-week high; analysts forecast 30-31% CAGR growth

    Business News19 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement