×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 16th, 2022 at 17:40 IST

Chennai court sentences man to 4 years RI in money laundering case: ED

Chennai court sentences man to 4 years RI in money laundering case: ED

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi, Feb 16 (PTI) A special court in Chennai on Wednesday sentenced a man to four years of rigorous imprisonment under the anti-money laundering law for using "forged" import documents to send funds worth Rs 34.94 crore abroad, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) said.

The special court, which tries cases investigated by central agencies like the CBI and the ED, also imposed a fine of Rs 6 lakh on A A S Haroon Rasheed. It ordered that he will undergo rigorous imprisonment for a further period of two months if he defaults on the payment of the fine, the agency said in a statement.

Advertisement

The court has convicted Rasheed under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), it said.

He was arrested by the ED on March 21, 2018.

Advertisement

"The accused is a part of a gang of people operating with complete anonymity in the matter of sending the proceeds of crime under the guise of permissible merchandise imports, without making corresponding imports into the domestic tariff area (DTA), by using forged import documents like bills of entry...," the agency said.

There are 57 such business entities involved in this scam of Rs 3,500 crore, it said.

Advertisement

Rasheed is accused of "sending proceeds of crime" worth USD 5,785,144 (equivalent to Rs 34.94 crore) abroad.

The case had cross-border implications. Therefore, the special court, the High Court as well as the Supreme Court consistently denied bail to the accused considering the seriousness of its implication on the financial system and the sovereignty of the nation, the ED said.

Advertisement

The money laundering case was filed by the agency after taking cognisance of a September 2017 FIR of the CBI against the accused. PTI NES DIV DIV

Advertisement

Published February 16th, 2022 at 17:40 IST

Business

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

The Iranian fishing vessel Al-Kambar has been taken over by nine pirates.

Indian Navy Anti Piracy

a few seconds ago
US Federal Reserve

Powell on Inflation

a few seconds ago
Shots fired at private university in Noida, 2 students arrested

Students Indulge in Brawl

5 minutes ago
Gautam Gambhir and Virat Kohli

Kohli and Gambhir

6 minutes ago
Businessman shot at in Haryana

Businessman Fired At

7 minutes ago
Kangana Ranaut

Lowest Level of Mindset &

8 minutes ago
Ram Charan

Movies RC Rejected

9 minutes ago
British nuclear workforce

UAE eyes european energy

12 minutes ago
RCB vs KKR

RCB vs KKR live blog

13 minutes ago
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell

Powell's expectation

17 minutes ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia’s Viral Video

17 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Lok Sabha Polls Live

18 minutes ago
Massive Fire Breaks Out in a Tyre Warehouse in Jamshedpur

Fire Engulfs Tyre Factory

19 minutes ago
Big Communication Gap Within the Congress: Sanjay Nirupam Targets Party Leadership | EXCLUSIVE

Sanjay Nirupam

20 minutes ago
Passengers Evacuated From Flight In US

Frontier Airlines

21 minutes ago
former dsp shailendra singh revealed criminal activity of Mukhtar Ansari

Mukhtar Ansari

25 minutes ago
Congress Press Conference

India News LIVE

25 minutes ago
Russia Election Putin belgorod

European boycotts

27 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Mukhtar Ansari Death: Post Mortem Completed, UP Court Orders Probe

    India News4 hours ago

  2. Gwalior Businessman Threatening Female Traffic Police Goes Viral

    India News5 hours ago

  3. EXCLUSIVE: US Man Who Met Indian Crew Onboard 'Dali' Speaks to Republic

    World8 hours ago

  4. Friend Blows Hot Air Into Bengaluru Man's Rectum For Fun, Causing Death

    India News9 hours ago

  5. How Ex-DSP, Who Invoked POTA on Ansari, Was Made to Resign by Mulayam

    India News9 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo