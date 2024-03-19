Advertisement

Raipur: A shocking incident that will jitter to your core came to light when a 15-year-old boy in Chhattisgarh’s Bilaspur, locked himself in a toilet with a three-year-old toddler and sexually assaulted her, as per media reports.

Unaffected by the kid's screams and unbothered by her mother’s desperate banging on the door, the boy sexually abused the toddler.

According to the police, by the time neighbours arrived and broke down the door, the toddler had already suffered horrific injuries and was bleeding profusely.

Officials added that there were bite marks all over the kid's body. The kid had to be admitted to the hospital and she succumbed to her injuries during treatment.

The police have registered a case under the Pocso Act and are currently questioning the accused.

The victim and her parents were tenants in the house owned by the family of the accused, said Umesh Prasad Gupta, Bilaspur City SP.

The teen tried to escape but was caught and handed over to cops.

A crowd gathered at the local police station demanded tough action against the accused.

However, SP Rajnesh Singh explained that action would be taken as per the norms of the Juvenile Justice Act.