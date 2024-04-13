Advertisement

Tirupati, Jun 9 (PTI) Supreme Court Chief Justice N V Ramana on Thursday inaugurated two special courts meant for trial of red sanders smuggling cases in Andhra Pradesh.

Chief Justice of Andhra Pradesh High Court Justice Prasanth Kumar Mishra and other judicial and top district officials attended the inaugural.

Later, Justice Ramana took part in the centenary celebrations of legendary Telugu film star-turned-politician and former Chief Minister N T Rama Rao here.

The programme was jointly organised by the NTR centenary festival committee of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana at the Sri Venkateswara University campus here.

Meanwhile, an official of the famous Lord Venkateswara temple in nearby Tirumala told PTI that Justice Ramana would reach to Tirumala later Thursday night and after an overnight stay on the hills, would offer worship at the ancient shrine at the crack of dawn on Friday. PTI CORR SS SS