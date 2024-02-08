Class 9 boy found hanging in Odisha school

Further investigation into the matter is underway. | Image: PTI

Baripada: A Class 9 student in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district was found hanging in a classroom of his school under mysterious circumstances, on Friday. The incident took place in Anlagunja village in the district.

The teenage boy used to stay in a hostel. The deceased has been identified as Biswabhusan Nanda (15), a student at a government high school, reported news agency PTI, quoting Rojalin Behera, Officer in Charge of Bangriposhi police station, as saying.

According to sources, after dinner with other inmates of the hostel on Thursday night, the student went to bed. The next morning his body was found hanging inside a classroom.

The body was sent for autopsy this morning. Police have registered a case. Further investigation into the matter is underway.