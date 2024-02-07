Advertisement

THANE: A computer technician from Thane was duped out of Rs 17.33 lakh in an online scam which involved fraudsters compelling him to rate some tasks online and invest in bitcoins with the promise of quick, hefty returns. The victim, residing in Dombivali township, was scammed in a fraud that ran from December 8, 2023 to January 9. After a month of such investments totalling Rs 17.33 lakh, no returns materialised for the victim. To add to this, he was also not able to take back his investment. A case has now been registered under the Information Technology Act and further investigations are now underway.

The Thane techinican is only the latest victim of ‘online task’ frauds which typically involve scammers trapping victims by first making them perform simple tasks such as liking certain videos online for which they are given small payments to win their trust. It is at this stage when the victim is asked to make investments to get big returns.

