Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 31st, 2024 at 17:37 IST

Computer Technician from Thane Loses Rs 17 lakh in Online 'Task' Fraud

Online 'task' frauds typically involve the victim being made to perfom online tasks for small payments. Then, they are lured to invest for big returns.

Digital Desk
cybercrime, cyber, cyberfraud
Image for representative purposes only. | Image:Pixabay
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

THANE: A computer technician from Thane was duped out of Rs 17.33 lakh in an online scam which involved fraudsters compelling him to rate some tasks online and invest in bitcoins with the promise of quick, hefty returns. The victim, residing in Dombivali township, was scammed in a fraud that ran from December 8, 2023 to January 9. After a month of such investments totalling Rs 17.33 lakh, no returns materialised for the victim. To add to this, he was also not able to take back his investment. A case has now been registered under the Information Technology Act and further investigations are now underway. 

The Thane techinican is only the latest victim of ‘online task’ frauds which typically involve scammers trapping victims by first making them perform simple tasks such as liking certain videos online for which they are given small payments to win their trust. It is at this stage when the victim is asked to make investments to get big returns. 

Advertisement

With inputs from PTI. 

Advertisement

Published January 31st, 2024 at 17:20 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

11 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

12 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

12 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

12 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

12 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

15 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

18 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

18 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

18 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

18 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

18 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

21 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

21 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

21 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

21 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. ED Raids Premises Linked to Uttarakhand Cong Leader Harak Singh Rawat

    India News12 minutes ago

  2. Yashasvi Jaiswal praised by Sunil Gavaskar for Vizag Test heroics

    Sports 14 minutes ago

  3. Thalapathy 69: THIS Director Joins The Race To Helm Vijay Starrer

    Entertainment16 minutes ago

  4. Ram Charan's Wife Upasana Is Jealous Of RRR Star's Bond With Klin Kaara

    Entertainment17 minutes ago

  5. Sensex, Nifty open higher fueled by Asian markets

    Business News18 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement