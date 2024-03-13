Updated March 13th, 2024 at 10:56 IST
Congress Worker Chased, Brutally Murdered in Karnataka's Gadag District
Karnataka Congress worker murder: Police suspect it to be a case of personal rivalry.
- India
- 1 min read
Advertisement
Gadag: In a heart-wrenching incident, a Congress worker was brutally attacked by a gang and then hung from a tree in Dambala village of Gadag district in Karnataka.
The deceased has been identified as Sharanappa Sandigoudra, a local Congress leader.
Advertisement
This brutal incident came to light during a programme for the beneficiaries of the Congress party guarantee schemes.
Police have launched an investigation into the death. They are taking all aspects into consideration. However, they are suspecting it to be a case of personal rivalry.
Advertisement
According to sources, the victim was allegedly chased and chilli powder was thrown at him before being beaten up and stabbed. Finally he was hung from a tree.
Advertisement
Published March 13th, 2024 at 10:56 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.