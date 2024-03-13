According to sources, the victim was allegedly chased and chilli powder was thrown at him before being beaten up and stabbed | Image:pexels

Advertisement

Gadag: In a heart-wrenching incident, a Congress worker was brutally attacked by a gang and then hung from a tree in Dambala village of Gadag district in Karnataka.

The deceased has been identified as Sharanappa Sandigoudra, a local Congress leader.

Advertisement

This brutal incident came to light during a programme for the beneficiaries of the Congress party guarantee schemes.

Police have launched an investigation into the death. They are taking all aspects into consideration. However, they are suspecting it to be a case of personal rivalry.

Advertisement

According to sources, the victim was allegedly chased and chilli powder was thrown at him before being beaten up and stabbed. Finally he was hung from a tree.

