Updated September 18th, 2021 at 21:05 IST

Cop suspended for beating shopkeeper in Ghaziabad

A Station House Officer (SHO) in Ghaziabad has been suspended for allegedly beating a roadside cafe owner for opening the kiosk at night, police said on Saturday.

Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
A Station House Officer (SHO) in Ghaziabad has been suspended for allegedly beating a roadside cafe owner for opening the kiosk at night, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place on Friday around 9.30 pm. The shopkeeper, Chandan Singh, alleged that SHO, Kaushambi police station, Mahendra Singh was demanding Rs 50,000 per month as bribe incase he wanted to open the shop till late night, they said.

Although, there was no violation of opening time of the shop as the administration has fixed the time of markets till 11 pm, police said.

A departmental inquiry has been set up against him, Senior Superintendent of Police Pawan Kumar said. One head constable of link road police station named Mahavir Singh has also been suspended and a departmental inquiry would be carried out against him for dereliction of duty and some other serious charges, the SSP added. 

Published September 18th, 2021 at 21:05 IST

