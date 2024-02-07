Advertisement

Chennai: A horrific incident has surfaced from Tamil Nadu’s Salem, where a bike-ridden couple was mowed down by a truck, which crushed the couple behind another truck. The shocking incident was captured on CCTV footage.

The deceased have been identified as Alagarasan (30), a construction worker and his wife, Ilamathi (25). The incident, while they were on their way to Pannavadi. Luckily, two of their children, who were travelling along with them, survived the accident.

Two toddlers survived the accident

Police sources said that the couple was travelling with their five-year-old and two-year-old toddlers on a two-wheeler and survived the accident with minor injuries. They have been admitted to a nearby hospital.

It is being said that while crossing Raman Nagar, the traffic slowed down. Alagarasan, positioned behind a bus, came to a stop on his two-wheeler. Unfortunately, a truck transporting paddy from Karnataka hit their vehicle from behind, resulting in the deaths of Alagarasan and Ilamathi.

The bodies of the deceased were recovered by the Karumalai Kudal police and shifted to a mortuary for postmortem. The accused truck driver fled the spot after the incident.

Police are currently investigating the matter and analysing the CCTV footage of the incident. A case under relevant sections was registered and further legal action is being taken.

