Bengaluru: A police complaint has been filed against a couple for threatening a female neighbour after she advised them to keep their window shut during physical intimacy with Girinagar police station in Bengaluru. The Woman stated in her complaint that she is being harassed by the couple who indulged themselves in physical intimacy with room's window open.

According to Girinagar police station, the complainant house is located next to the accused couple's house. The woman had advised the couple to close window of their room. In response the accused abused the lady and her family members and threatened her with rape and terrible consequences.

The owner of the building along with his son have also attempted to assault her. The victim lady has requested the police for protection .IPC Sections 504( Intentional Insult), 506 ( Criminal Intimidation), 509 ( Insulting Modesty Of Woman) and 34 ( Act Done By Several Persons With Common Intention) have been booked by the police.