×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 20th, 2024 at 17:57 IST

Couple In Bengaluru Threatens Woman For Asking To Keep Window Shut During Intimate Act: FIR Lodged

A police complaint has been filed against a couple for threatening a female neighbour after she advised them to keep their window shut during physical intimacy

Reported by: Digital Desk
Couple In Bengaluru Threatens Women For Asking To Keep Window Shut During Intimate Act: FIR Lodged
Couple In Bengaluru Threatens Women For Asking To Keep Window Shut During Intimate Act: FIR Lodged | Image:Representative
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Bengaluru: A police complaint has been filed against a couple for threatening a female neighbour after she advised them to keep their window shut during physical intimacy with Girinagar police station in Bengaluru. The Woman stated in her complaint that she is being  harassed by the couple who indulged themselves in physical intimacy with room's window open.

According to Girinagar police station, the complainant house is located next to the accused couple's house. The woman had advised the couple to close window of their room. In response the accused abused the lady and her family members and threatened her with rape and terrible consequences.

Advertisement

The owner of the building along with his son have also attempted to assault her. The victim lady has requested the police for protection .IPC Sections 504( Intentional Insult), 506 ( Criminal Intimidation), 509 ( Insulting Modesty Of Woman) and 34 ( Act Done By Several Persons With Common Intention) have been booked by the police.

Advertisement

Published March 20th, 2024 at 17:56 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Modi Putin Zelenskyy

PM Modi invited

a few seconds ago
DRUGS

Interpol Red Notice

a minute ago
Election Commission Asks Supreme Court to Return Sealed Electoral Bonds Docs, Hearing Today

India News LIVE

3 minutes ago
Posing As Bank Official Jharkhand's Jamtara Man Dupes Delhi Based Man, Arrested

Posing As Bank Official J

5 minutes ago
Virat Kohli celebrates RCB's win

Patil meets Virat Kohli

5 minutes ago
Rani Mukerji

Rani's Birthday

7 minutes ago
Ajith Kumar

Ajith Resumes Biking

9 minutes ago
RCB new jersey

RCB's strongest XI

9 minutes ago
Yodha

Yodha BTS Video

9 minutes ago
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

RBI Governor meets FM

11 minutes ago
Satellites

US spying Russia

14 minutes ago
israel hamas

Battle Tanks

15 minutes ago
Investors to continue earning 7.4% interest; government reviews rates quarterly, aligning with RBI's unchanged policy rates.

Bank credit growth

15 minutes ago
Gwadar Port Authority complex

Blasts at Gawadar Port

16 minutes ago
2nd Sub Juniors nationals file photo

Jr National Championship

17 minutes ago
Indian Army, J&K Police Launch Joint Search Operation in Kupwara, 1 Suspect Arrested

Search operation J&K

21 minutes ago
Nagaland Lottery Result Today

Nagaland Lottery Today

22 minutes ago
Speeding Car Collides With Divider And Overturns In Yamuna Expressway, Man Dead

Speeding Car Collides

26 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Child Slips Off Father's Hand, Dies After Falling From 3rd Floor of Mall

    India News4 hours ago

  2. Budaun Double Murder Case: Father & Uncle of Accused Detained

    India News6 hours ago

  3. Engineering student in Pune self-immolates amid harassment by staff

    Education7 hours ago

  4. 30 Injured After Bus Falls Off Bridge in Maharashtra's Parbhani

    India News8 hours ago

  5. Kolkata Building Collapse: TMC Govt Draws Flak As Death Toll Rises to 10

    India News10 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo