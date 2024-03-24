×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated September 8th, 2023 at 22:58 IST

Court acquits elderly man accused of raping granddaughter citing unreliable testimony

A special POCSO court here has acquitted a 60-year-old man accused of raping his granddaughter as it didn't find the victim's testimony "trustworthy".

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
pocso
Image: Shutterstock | Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

A special POCSO court here has acquitted a 60-year-old man accused of raping his granddaughter as it didn't find the victim's testimony "trustworthy".

Special Judge Kalpna Patil, presiding over the court set up under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO Act), acquitted the accused on September 5, but a detailed order was made available on Friday.

The court, in its order, said, "Considering different names given by the victim girl at different stages of the investigation and her act of hiding the name of the person who was having physical relations with her, oral evidence of the victim girl does not appears trustworthy." Her testimony is also not supported by any other evidence, the court noted.

As per the prosecution, the victim, a minor, resided with her grandparents. In June 2018, the girl fainted before her grandfather and was taken to a hospital, where it came to light that she was pregnant.

On June 22, 2018, she gave birth to a girl child. Thereafter, her grandfather filed a police complaint against an unknown person, it said.

During inquiry, the victim told the police she had established a physical relationship with a boy due to which she got pregnant. Later, she gave another statement, saying her grandfather had forceful sexual relations with her and also threatened her not to disclose his act to anyone else, said the prosecution.

The girl told the police she came to know about her pregnancy in October 2017. The victim also informed the police about burn injuries on her private parts allegedly inflected by the elderly relative with cigarettes or matchstick, it said.

The court order said the victim has admitted that when she missed her menstrual cycle, she disclosed this fact to her friend and went to hospital along with her friend's mother.

Then question arises as to why the victim did not disclose the misdeeds of the accused to them, it said.

The court said the victim further admitted that the accused used to leave home and stay out for some days. Also, the accused, who is her grandfather, filed a missing person complaint in 2015 when she left home without informing her family members.

Further, the court noted that the victim was out of control of the accused for some days.

Her evidence is silent as to why during that period, the victim had not approached the police against the alleged sexual harassment or burn injuries inflicted by the grandfather, asked the prosecution.

"Considering all the facts and circumstances, I have come to the conclusion that the prosecution has failed to prove the charge against the accused," the judge noted. 

Advertisement

Published September 8th, 2023 at 22:58 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Sidharth Malhotra Yodha

Sidharth's Yodha Fee

a minute ago
GT vs MI live updates

GT vs MI IPL 2024 Live

3 minutes ago
Sunny Hinduja, Aspirants

Sunny On Patriotic Films

3 minutes ago
Kangana Ranaut

Kanga Enters Politics

4 minutes ago
Possible list of BJP

BJP Releases 5th List

5 minutes ago
Varun Gandhi

BJP Drops Varun Gandhi

6 minutes ago
India's 4th Anniversary of Covid-19 Lockdown

COVID-19 Lockdown

13 minutes ago
Hardik Pandya and Rohit Sharma

Hardik shouts at Rohit

20 minutes ago
BJP Releases Fifth List for LS Elections 2024, Kangana Ranaut and Naveen Jindal Among the Names

BJP's 5th List

22 minutes ago
Arun Govil

Arun Govil For Lok Sabha

28 minutes ago
The Pakistan-Afghanistan Chaman border point.

Pak-Afghan Trade Talks

33 minutes ago
Punjab: Woman's Dead Body Found In Forest Area

Punjab: Woman's Dead Body

34 minutes ago
Kangana Ranaut

Kangana For Lok Sabha

an hour ago
Madhuri Dixit

Madhuri's Shimmery Look

an hour ago
BJP Releases Fifth List for LS Elections 2024, Kangana Ranaut and Naveen Jindal Among the Names

BJP releases 5th list

an hour ago
Tusshaar Kapoor

Tusshar Mobbed By Fans

an hour ago
Riyan Parag

Pathan on Parag

an hour ago
Rajashthan Royals Captain Sanju Samson

IPL 2024: Top run-scorers

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. RR vs LSG, IPL 2024 Match: Dream11 Fantasy tips, pitch, weather and more

    Sports 9 hours ago

  2. Students Sharing Lunch with Teacher Sparks Wave of Memories

    India News11 hours ago

  3. Tips To Maintain A Jade Plant

    Web Stories11 hours ago

  4. Ahmedabad: Fire Breaks Out in Bopal's TRP Mall | VIDEO Emerges

    India News12 hours ago

  5. Man Takes Teams Meeting on Scooter, Netizens Reacted

    India News12 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo