A Delhi-based criminal involved in mobile and jewellery snatching cases in the National Capital Region (NCR) was arrested on Tuesday following a gunfight with Noida Police personnel, officials said.

The accused was injured in the gunfight that took place in the morning on a road stretch under Sector 58 police station limits, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Noida) Ranvijay Singh said.

"The Noida Police has been working on cases of snatching, and we have identified some patterns like there are particular spots that are more vulnerable and such incidents take place during particular time periods," Singh said.

In border areas, he said, police teams of sector 58 and 24, headed by their SHOs Sudheer Kumar and Anil Kumar respectively, and overall led by Assistant Commissioner of Police (2) Rajnish Kumar, have drawn up a combined action plan to check the menace on the basis of their working pattern.

Often these criminals turn out to be young men on two-wheelers who stay near Noida and cross the border to commit such offences, the officer said.

"Police pickets were set up on the basis of the patterns observed and today, one such motorcycle with a white patch on its number plate to keep its registration number hidden was intercepted," Singh said.

"Multiple police teams surrounded the suspicious man, who opened fire on the police officials and prompted retaliatory firing in which he got injured. He was taken to a hospital for treatment," Singh added.

During interrogation, he identified himself as Rishabh Dalal, a hardened snatcher with dozens of cases against him, including those under the Gangsters Act, the police officer said.

Dalal lives in Mayur Vihar of East Delhi and worked with his associates to carry out snatchings in various areas of the NCR, he added.

An illegal firearm, along with some ammunition, was seized from his possession, while his motorcycle was impounded, the police said, adding that an FIR has been lodged at the Sector 58 police station and the accused sent to jail.