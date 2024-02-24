Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated September 14th, 2021 at 20:42 IST

Criminal involved in snatching cases in NCR held after gunfight in Noida

A Delhi-based criminal involved in mobile and jewellery snatching cases in the National Capital Region (NCR) was arrested on Tuesday following a gunfight with Noida Police personnel, officials said.

Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

A Delhi-based criminal involved in mobile and jewellery snatching cases in the National Capital Region (NCR) was arrested on Tuesday following a gunfight with Noida Police personnel, officials said.

The accused was injured in the gunfight that took place in the morning on a road stretch under Sector 58 police station limits, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Noida) Ranvijay Singh said.

"The Noida Police has been working on cases of snatching, and we have identified some patterns like there are particular spots that are more vulnerable and such incidents take place during particular time periods," Singh said.

In border areas, he said, police teams of sector 58 and 24, headed by their SHOs Sudheer Kumar and Anil Kumar respectively, and overall led by Assistant Commissioner of Police (2) Rajnish Kumar, have drawn up a combined action plan to check the menace on the basis of their working pattern.

Often these criminals turn out to be young men on two-wheelers who stay near Noida and cross the border to commit such offences, the officer said.

"Police pickets were set up on the basis of the patterns observed and today, one such motorcycle with a white patch on its number plate to keep its registration number hidden was intercepted," Singh said.

"Multiple police teams surrounded the suspicious man, who opened fire on the police officials and prompted retaliatory firing in which he got injured. He was taken to a hospital for treatment," Singh added.

During interrogation, he identified himself as Rishabh Dalal, a hardened snatcher with dozens of cases against him, including those under the Gangsters Act, the police officer said.

Dalal lives in Mayur Vihar of East Delhi and worked with his associates to carry out snatchings in various areas of the NCR, he added.

An illegal firearm, along with some ammunition, was seized from his possession, while his motorcycle was impounded, the police said, adding that an FIR has been lodged at the Sector 58 police station and the accused sent to jail. 

Advertisement

Published September 14th, 2021 at 20:42 IST

IPL

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Sonam Kapoor

Sonam In Monochrome

4 hours ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi's Airport Look

4 hours ago
Zeenat Aman

Zeenat Looks Elegant

4 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Turns Food Vlogger

4 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid At WPL 2024

4 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun At WPL 2024

4 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid AT WPL 2024

4 hours ago
Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha's Gym Fatigue

4 hours ago
Rubina Dilaik

Rubina Stuns In Red

4 hours ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika In Golden Saree

4 hours ago
Bhagyashree birthday party

Bhagyashree's B'day Party

4 hours ago
Former US President Donald Trump

Trump On IVF

9 hours ago
Masi Magam

Masi Magam Festival Begin

10 hours ago
PM Modi interacted with women

PM Modi With Women

10 hours ago
Divya Agarwal, Apurva Padgaonkar

Divya's Cocktail Party

19 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy's Quality Time

19 hours ago
#SandeshkhaliRevolt

Shahjahan absconding

20 hours ago
Urvashi Dholakia

Urvashi's Hydarabad Album

20 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Shiva Rajkumar's Photo With Prabhudeva Goes Viral

    Entertainment11 minutes ago

  2. DYK These Films Of Shahid Could Never Reach His Audience? Here's Why

    Entertainment13 minutes ago

  3. Nagaland State Lottery Sambad SATURDAY Result OUT - Check

    Info14 minutes ago

  4. Battle for the PKL trophy as milestone Season 10 Playoffs kick off

    Sports 15 minutes ago

  5. Viral Video: A Male Koala Mourning Its Female Friend Who Passed Away

    World18 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo