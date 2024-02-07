Advertisement

Mumbai: The Customs Department officials deployed at the Mumbai Airport carried out a back to back operation to unearth five syndicates involved in the smuggling of gold. During the action, the officials managed to seize 3.59 Kgs of smuggled gold valued crores.

A Customs official stated that during February 2 and 3, officers of the Mumbai Airport Customs seized 3.59 Kgs of gold valued over 1.98 crores in five different cases.

Customs officials five actions in 2 days

As per the information shared by the Customs Department, based on intelligence input, the officials seized 24 Karat gold dust in cloth weighing 850.00 grams found concealed in the check in luggage of a passenger. During inquiry, it was found that the said passenger travelled from Abu Dhabi to Mumbai through Etihad Airways flight number EY 204.

While in another case, gold jewellery weighing 200.05 grams was found concealed in the trousers worn by a passenger. The route taken by the passenger to smuggle the gold was Singapore to Mumbai through Air India flight AI 343.

Briefing about the incidents, official sources said that in the first case, an Indian national, resident of Sangli, Maharashtra, travelling from Dubai to Mumbai was intercepted and gold dust in cloth and gold dust in wax collectively weighing 1490 grams were recovered. The gold dust in wax was found concealed in the rectum, which was later retrieved.

In the second case, an Indian national, resident of Bhatkal, Karnataka, travelling from Dubai to Mumbai was intercepted based on specific intelligence and gold dust wrapped in 5 packets, 24 KT crude gold bangle and gold chain collectively weighing 780 grams were recovered. The gold dust was concealed in the baby powder and chocolate boxes in check-in luggage.

In the third case, an Indian national, resident of Mumbai, Maharashtra, travelling from Muscat to Mumbai through Oman Air Flight WY 201, was intercepted and gold dust in ash weighing 270 grams was recovered. The gold was found concealed in trousers worn by the passenger, clothes and dates packet in his check in luggage.

Further legal action in all the cases are being taken.

