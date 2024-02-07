Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 3rd, 2024 at 21:10 IST

Customs Officials’ Back to Back Action at Mumbai Airport, Seize Smuggled Gold Worth Crores

A Customs official stated that during February 2 and 3, officers of the Mumbai Airport Customs seized 3.59 Kgs of gold valued over 1.98 crores in five different

Abhishek Tiwari
Seized gold
Mumbai Airport Customs seized gold worth crores | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Mumbai: The Customs Department officials deployed at the Mumbai Airport carried out a back to back operation to unearth five syndicates involved in the smuggling of gold. During the action, the officials managed to seize 3.59 Kgs of smuggled gold valued crores.

A Customs official stated that during February 2 and 3, officers of the Mumbai Airport Customs seized 3.59 Kgs of gold valued over 1.98 crores in five different cases.

Advertisement

Customs officials five actions in 2 days

As per the information shared by the Customs Department, based on intelligence input, the officials seized 24 Karat gold dust in cloth weighing 850.00 grams found concealed in the check in luggage of a passenger. During inquiry, it was found that the said passenger travelled from Abu Dhabi to Mumbai through Etihad Airways flight number EY 204.

Advertisement

While in another case, gold jewellery weighing 200.05 grams was found concealed in the trousers worn by a passenger. The route taken by the passenger to smuggle the gold was Singapore to Mumbai through Air India flight AI 343.

Briefing about the incidents, official sources said that in the first case, an Indian national, resident of Sangli, Maharashtra, travelling from Dubai to Mumbai was intercepted and gold dust in cloth and gold dust in wax collectively weighing 1490 grams were recovered. The gold dust in wax was found concealed in the rectum, which was later retrieved.

Advertisement

In the second case, an Indian national, resident of Bhatkal, Karnataka, travelling from Dubai to Mumbai was intercepted based on specific intelligence and gold dust wrapped in 5 packets, 24 KT crude gold bangle and gold chain collectively weighing 780 grams were recovered. The gold dust was concealed in the baby powder and chocolate boxes in check-in luggage.

In the third case, an Indian national, resident of Mumbai, Maharashtra, travelling from Muscat to Mumbai through Oman Air Flight WY 201, was intercepted and gold dust in ash weighing 270 grams was recovered. The gold was found concealed in trousers worn by the passenger, clothes and dates packet in his check in luggage.

Advertisement

Further legal action in all the cases are being taken.
 

Advertisement

Published February 3rd, 2024 at 21:09 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

9 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

10 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

10 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

10 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

10 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

12 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

16 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

16 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

16 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

16 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

16 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

18 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

19 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

19 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

19 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Boeing to review NTSB findings for further action

    Business News13 minutes ago

  2. Delhi-NCR Traffic Alert: Avoid These Routes | Check Advisory

    India News16 minutes ago

  3. Dollar under pressure following retreat from nearly three-month high

    Business News21 minutes ago

  4. Karnataka Congress' Divisive Plan: Mobilise South Against Delhi

    Politics News37 minutes ago

  5. 2-year-old Who Fell Into Borewell in Gujarat's Jamnagar, Rescued

    India Newsan hour ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement