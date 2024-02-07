Advertisement

New Delhi : In a recent cyber fraud case, Delhi Police apprehended four individuals who impersonated CBI officials, extracting over Rs 35 lakhs from a 65-year-old retired Air India senior manager. The arrested individuals have been identified as Sanjay Chaudhary, Khushbu Khan, Asif Khan, and Abhay Singh.

The gang of four had utilized this elaborate scheme to threaten, blackmail, and extort money from victims. The investigation traced the mastermind's phone numbers and bank account details to Noida.

Police said that the scammers, claiming to be DHL/FedEx representatives, informed the victim of a seized parcel destined for Mr. John David in Cambodia, containing passports, credit cards, a laptop, clothes, and narcotics.

Probe revealed that panicked by the fabricated information, the victim received a video call from a purported police officer, Mr. Rajiv Gupta, who displayed a brief glimpse of a police cabin as proof. The investigation revealed that Ms. Khushbu Khan, a West Bengal graduate, played a pivotal role, arranging fake SIM cards and forging bank accounts for multiple fraudulent groups.

DCP Hemant Tiwari stated that the gang's modus operandi involved posing as DHL/FedEx employees, claiming that Mumbai Customs had seized a parcel containing narcotics. The fake CBI officer would then connect via video call, showcasing supposed CBI office premises. The police recovered various items during the operation, including a car, eight mobile phones,a laptop, four bank cheque books, company agreements, and four debit cards.