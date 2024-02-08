A Naxalite was killed in an encounter in Dantewada | Image: PTI

Dantewada: A Naxal with a reward of 8-lakh was reportedly killed during a gun battle with the troops of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada district. The security forces found the body of the Naxalite, during a search operation in the forest area after an exchange of fire between the security forces and the Bastar fighters.

According to the security forces, a massive combing operation has been launched in the forest area of Dantewada, following the encounter with the Naxals.

Further details are being awaited.



