February 7th, 2024
Dantewada: 8 Lakh Rewardee Naxal Killed in Exchange of Fire With Security Forces
The security forces found the body of the Naxalite, during a search operation in the forest area after an exchange of fire in Dantewada.
Dantewada: A Naxal with a reward of 8-lakh was reportedly killed during a gun battle with the troops of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada district. The security forces found the body of the Naxalite, during a search operation in the forest area after an exchange of fire between the security forces and the Bastar fighters.
According to the security forces, a massive combing operation has been launched in the forest area of Dantewada, following the encounter with the Naxals.
Further details are being awaited.
February 7th, 2024
