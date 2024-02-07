English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 25th, 2024 at 23:49 IST

Death of Jharkhand Girl Initially Deemed as Suicide Now Revealed to be Honour Killing

The family of the Jharkhand girl was reportedly not happy about her relationship with a youth from a nearby village, leading to her honour killing.

Digital Desk
The Jharkhand girl's honour killing was reportedly disguised by her family as a suicide. Image for representative purposes only.
The Jharkhand girl's honour killing was reportedly disguised by her family as a suicide. Image for representative purposes only. | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

MEDININAGAR: The death of a teenage girl in Jharkhand's Palamu district which was initially seen as a suicide has now been revealed as an apparent honour killing. Palamu police officials said that after the arrest of the girl's brother and brother-in-law, it was revealed that her family members were not happy about a love affair the 17-year-old had with another youth from a nearby village.Her brother and brother-in-law were allegedly humiliated in their neighbourhood over the affair. As a result, she was allegedly killed by her own family members. The victim was found hanging from a tree on January 5 in her village Khandaar. According to a report by PTI, the mother of the victim had told authorities that her daughter had died by suicide. A post-mortem examination revealed that the girl had died by strangulation. 

Superintendant of Police for Palamu station, Reeshma Ramesan said that the girl's four brothers and her brother-in-law gagged her mouth before proceeding to choke her to death. Later, they hung her body from a tree to give the suggestion of a suicide. The main accused, the brother Guddu Bhuiyan and brother-in-law Sudu Bhuiyan, have been arrested. Three others remain at large.  

Advertisement

With inputs from PTI. 

Advertisement

Published January 25th, 2024 at 23:49 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

2 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

17 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

18 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

18 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

18 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

18 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

21 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Photo: Sid-Kiara 1st Wedding Anniversary Post Is All About Companionship

    Entertainment5 minutes ago

  2. Discounted Medicines, Free Power For All, Yeh Modi Ki Guarantee Hai: PM

    Lok Sabha Elections5 minutes ago

  3. Want To Get Rid Of Bad Posture? Try These Simple Workouts At Home

    Lifestyle6 minutes ago

  4. Yamaha introduces next-gen FZ-X with a refreshed look

    Business News6 minutes ago

  5. Sensex, Nifty end marginally higher

    Business News8 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement