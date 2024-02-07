Advertisement

MEDININAGAR: The death of a teenage girl in Jharkhand's Palamu district which was initially seen as a suicide has now been revealed as an apparent honour killing. Palamu police officials said that after the arrest of the girl's brother and brother-in-law, it was revealed that her family members were not happy about a love affair the 17-year-old had with another youth from a nearby village.Her brother and brother-in-law were allegedly humiliated in their neighbourhood over the affair. As a result, she was allegedly killed by her own family members. The victim was found hanging from a tree on January 5 in her village Khandaar. According to a report by PTI, the mother of the victim had told authorities that her daughter had died by suicide. A post-mortem examination revealed that the girl had died by strangulation.

Superintendant of Police for Palamu station, Reeshma Ramesan said that the girl's four brothers and her brother-in-law gagged her mouth before proceeding to choke her to death. Later, they hung her body from a tree to give the suggestion of a suicide. The main accused, the brother Guddu Bhuiyan and brother-in-law Sudu Bhuiyan, have been arrested. Three others remain at large.

With inputs from PTI.