English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated September 12th, 2021 at 23:04 IST

Debt-ridden relatives held for killing Kolkata woman, son

Kolkata Police on Sunday claimed to have solved the mystery behind the murder of a woman and her teen-aged son after arresting her two relatives who allegedly killed them to get her jewellery that will help them clear their debts, officers said.

Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Kolkata Police on Sunday claimed to have solved the mystery behind the murder of a woman and her teen-aged son after arresting her two relatives who allegedly killed them to get her jewellery that will help them clear their debts, officers said.

Acting on circumstantial evidence, sleuths of Kolkata Police's Detective Department arrested two cousins of Sushmita Mondal for killing her and her son Tomojit Mondal at their residence in Parnasree area of Behala on September 6, Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Murlidhar Sharma said.

"Since they are known to Sushmita, she had opened the door to let them in. They stabbed her first. Tomojit was attending online classes in another room. They killed the 13-year-old boy as he had seen them killing his mother," Sharma told reporters.

The two accused, one of whom drives the car of an advocate and the other is a CCTV mechanic, were in financial difficulties, he said.

The IPS officer said they had thought that Mondal had enough jewellery to help them clear their debts.

"They knew the woman's husband would not be at home at that time and she would be alone with her son," he said.

However, probably after the murder, they had realised that the jewellery she had was not enough to repay their loans and the ornaments on her person was found intact, another police officer said.

Sleuths had detained her two cousins, residents of South 24 Parganas district's Maheshtala, on Saturday and following extensive question, they reportedly admitted to the crime.

Bodies of Mondal and her son were found lying in a pool of blood inside their flat by her husband. 

Advertisement

Published September 12th, 2021 at 23:04 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Sidharth Malhotra

Siddharth At Airport

4 hours ago
Ranbir Kapoo, Vicky Kaushal

Ranbir-Alia At SLB's Bash

4 hours ago
Saif Ali Khan

Saif Suits Up

4 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Poses Outside Gym

a day ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Rao In Co-Ord Set

a day ago
Khushi Kapoor

Khushi Caught On Camera

a day ago
Chitragandha

Chitragandha's Denim Chic

a day ago
Sivakarthikeyan

Siva Visits VIT College

a day ago
Nayanthara

Nayanthara's Skin Routine

a day ago
Aparshakti Khurana

Aparshakti At Airport

a day ago
Hardik Pandya

Pandya's yoga session

a day ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin meets special fan

a day ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam In Monochrome

a day ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi's Airport Look

a day ago
Zeenat Aman

Zeenat Looks Elegant

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Turns Food Vlogger

a day ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid At WPL 2024

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun At WPL 2024

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Muslim Girl Develops Affinity for ‘Sanatan Dharma', Marries Hindu Man

    India News16 minutes ago

  2. WPL 2024, GG vs MI live: MI needs 127 to register 2nd win

    Sports 16 minutes ago

  3. Skipper wins Rs 737 crore order from Power Grid

    Business News17 minutes ago

  4. Disney and Reliance ink deal for media operations merger in India:Report

    Business News27 minutes ago

  5. Virender Sehwag clears the air on what he meant with his fiery post

    Sports 29 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo