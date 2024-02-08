Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 10th, 2024 at 18:15 IST

Deep Fake Dilemma: Delhi Police Hunts Creator as Meta's Clues Lead to Dead Ends

From the information obtained from Meta, the Delhi Police have been able to identify and even probe the persons that have uploaded the deep fake video.

Piyush Ohrie
Elusive Culprit: Delhi Police Pursues Deep Fake Creator Despite Meta's Leads
Deep Fake Dilemma: Delhi Police Hunts Creator as Meta's Clues Lead to Dead Ends | Image:Unsplash
New Delhi:  Delhi Police Deep Fake Probe case: Despite obtaining information from Meta California, the main accused who created the video of Rashmika Mandhana continues to be at large

Two months after the case was registered on November 10 last year challenges for the Delhi Police in trying to solve its first ever Deep Fake case continues.

While officials from Meta's California office provided details about individuals who uploaded the deep fake video of the female artist, most of them had already deleted the content by the time the crime was reported. With the information obtained from Meta, Delhi Police has managed to identify and investigate these up loaders. However, the primary challenge lies in apprehending the individual responsible for creating the deep fake video.

Hemant Tiwari, DCP (IFSO) Delhi Police, reassures ongoing efforts in the investigation, stating, "The investigation in the case is continuing. Our team is working hard to nab the accused."


Although no arrests have been made in the case, approximately 12 individuals have been questioned, according to sources. Investigators emphasize the complexity of this being Delhi Police's first Deep Fake case, highlighting the formidable task of tracing numerous connections to apprehend the main culprit.

The Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) of Delhi Police handling the case has registered charges under Sections 465 and 469 of the Indian Penal Code, along with Section 66C and 66E of the IT Act.

Published January 10th, 2024 at 18:15 IST

