Delhi: 15-Year-Old Stabbed to Death by 3 Youths Following Altercation
The Delhi boy reportedly sustained injuries on his chest and abdomen when he was attacked by three other minors in a fit of rage.
New Delhi: A 15-year-old boy was stabbed to death in a West Delhi park by three youths following an altercation between them, police officials said on Thursday. The murder itself took place on Tuesday in Inderpuri's Harit Park and the accused, all minors, fled the scene of the crime after the fatal stabbing. News of the stabbing reached local police around 21:00 and a team immediately rushed to the spot where the incident occurred.
The injured boy was admitted to the Kapoor Medical Centre in Naraina but doctors there declared him dead on arrival. The victim had reportedly sustained injuries on his chest and abdomen during the attack.
The murder weapon used to inflict the injuries has been recovered and further investigation into the incident is ongoing.
With inputs from PTI.
Published February 29th, 2024 at 18:37 IST
