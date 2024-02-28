A man has been arrested in Thane for raping his daughter. Image for representational purposes only. | Image: PTI

New Delhi: A 15-year-old e-rickshaw was allegedly robbed and killed by two of his acquaintances in Delhi's Jamia Nagar on Wednesday. On Tuesday, the victim's mother approached the authorities regarding her missing son and an FIR was registered. Soon thereafter, a team formed to investigate the case arrested 20-year-old Sahil Ansari and 27-year-old Afsar.

Under interrogation, the pair revealed that they not only knew the e-rickhshaw driver but had also schemed to sell his vehicle's battery which had recently been paid for by the victim's mother.

"Ansari disclosed that he was unemployed and was in need of money. So, he and his friends Akib and Amir, made a plan to rob someone to make easy money. They knew the deceased very well and were also aware of the fact that he runs e-rickshaw in the area and can be a soft target," the officer said.

They took the victim to the Kalindi Kunj jungle area where they killed him, disposed his rickshaw in Noida and sold the batteries, police said.

"Ansari named one more person Afsar who was also arrested. Our team recovered the body from the jungle along with the weapon. A manhunt has been launched to arrest the remaining accused," the officer said. He added that further investigation into the matter was underway.

With inputs from PTI.