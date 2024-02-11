Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 10th, 2024 at 23:25 IST

Delhi: 2 Men Found Dead in Their Hotel Room in Suspicious Condition

The incident has surfaced in Delhi’s Outer district, where two men found suspiciously dead in a hotel room located in the Nangloi area, says police official.

Abhishek Tiwari
Two men found dead in their hotel room
Two men found dead in their hotel room | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
New Delhi: A shocking incident has surfaced in Delhi’s Outer District, where two men were found suspiciously dead in a hotel room located in the Nangloi area Saturday. On information, the police reached the spot and shifted the bodies to a mortuary for post-mortem. The Nangloi police have initiated an inquest proceedings in the case to ascertain the cause of death.

Confirming the incident, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) of Outer District stated that the incident was reported at around 2.27 pm on Saturday.

Police are inquiring the incident

The DCP said, “A PCR call regarding a room that was locked in a hotel named The Vintage Residency located in Nangloi’s Veer Bazar road and two persons stated to be inside not responding was received at Nangloi police station.”

“Immediately a police team reached the spot, where the owner of the hotel, Vivek (32), informed the police that two persons inside room no. 304 of the hotel were not responding. The room was opened, where the dead bodies of both individuals identified as Jitesh Ghanghas (29), Sachin (24) were found,” the DCP

The police official said that there and on spot some bottles of medicine and some needles with syringes were also found scattered.

The spot was inspected by the mobile Crime Team as well as the Forensics team. The statements of witnesses were recorded.

As per police, prima facie it appeared that the death of the two may be due to substance use and no apparent foul play was noticed. Further inquiry into the matter is being conducted. 
 

Published February 10th, 2024 at 23:24 IST

