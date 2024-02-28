English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 28th, 2024 at 02:05 IST

Delhi: 2 Nigerians Charred to Death at Their Rented House in Burari, Police Initiates Probe

Two Nigerian nationals charred to death in North Delhi’s Burari area after reportedly a fire broke out at their rented house in the area.

Digital Desk
Death
Two Nigerians charred to death in North Delhi's Burari area | Image:UNSPLASH
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: Two Nigerian nationals charred to death in North Delhi’s Burari area after reportedly a fire broke out at their rented house in the area. The sensational incident surfaced after the police received the MLC of the two deceased persons from the AIIMS regarding their death due to burn injuries.

According to the Deputy Commissioner of Police (North Delhi), the incident had occurred on February 24 and was reported to the police on February 26. The police have initiated an inquiry into the matter to ascertain the cause of death and cause of the fire.

Advertisement

Police are investigating the matter

One of the deceased has been identified as Christian Ifeanyichukwu, a resident of Nigeria, while the identity of the other deceased is being ascertained.

Advertisement

As per the police official, “On February 26, a MLC was received from AIIMS regarding the death of two persons by burn injuries on February 24.”

“One deceased has been identified Christian Ifeanyichukwu, a resident of Lagos, Nigeria. The identity of the other is being ascertained,” the DCP said.

Advertisement

A case under relevant sections of the IPC has been registered. Forensic examination of the spot was conducted and exhibits were lifted and sent to FSL.

Further investigation is underway. 
 

Advertisement

Published February 28th, 2024 at 02:05 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

The Debate

CAA Is Right

2 hours ago
Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant's recovery

4 hours ago
The Miz

Miz left stranded

6 hours ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Tendulkar visits Uri

7 hours ago
Prachi Desai

Manoj-Prachi Spotted

9 hours ago
Shankar Mahadevan

Final Respects To Pankaj

9 hours ago
Reva

Pankaj Udhas' Funeral

9 hours ago
Zakir Hussain

Pankaj Udhas Last Rites

9 hours ago
B Praak

B Praak In Jamnagar

9 hours ago
Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi In Jamnagar

9 hours ago
Shriya

Shriya's Style Moodboard

9 hours ago
Jennifer

Jennifer's Workout Video

9 hours ago
Vidyut

Vidyut Greets His Fans

9 hours ago
Francis Ngannou

Ngannou's extreme power

9 hours ago
Neeraj Goyat vs Jake Paul

Neeraj Goyat vs Jake Paul

11 hours ago
RepublicVsShahjahan

Mamata's excuses exposed

a day ago
Sachin Tendulkar

ST grooves to Jamal Kudu

a day ago
England fan plays Bollywood tunes

ENG fan goes Bollywood

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Indian Navy Seizes 3100 Kg Narcotics in Arabian Sea, 5 Pakistani Held

    India News33 minutes ago

  2. Ankita Lokhande Says Vicky Jain Refused To Marry Her Initially

    Entertainmentan hour ago

  3. BJP wins big in Rajya Sabha elections, Congress stumped in Himachal

    Videosan hour ago

  4. Himachal Pradesh govt to fall? Sukku govt in trouble after RS voting

    Videosan hour ago

  5. Edge-Of-The-Seat Disaster Films

    Web Storiesan hour ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo