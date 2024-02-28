Advertisement

New Delhi: Two Nigerian nationals charred to death in North Delhi’s Burari area after reportedly a fire broke out at their rented house in the area. The sensational incident surfaced after the police received the MLC of the two deceased persons from the AIIMS regarding their death due to burn injuries.

According to the Deputy Commissioner of Police (North Delhi), the incident had occurred on February 24 and was reported to the police on February 26. The police have initiated an inquiry into the matter to ascertain the cause of death and cause of the fire.

Police are investigating the matter

One of the deceased has been identified as Christian Ifeanyichukwu, a resident of Nigeria, while the identity of the other deceased is being ascertained.

As per the police official, “On February 26, a MLC was received from AIIMS regarding the death of two persons by burn injuries on February 24.”

“One deceased has been identified Christian Ifeanyichukwu, a resident of Lagos, Nigeria. The identity of the other is being ascertained,” the DCP said.

A case under relevant sections of the IPC has been registered. Forensic examination of the spot was conducted and exhibits were lifted and sent to FSL.

Further investigation is underway.

