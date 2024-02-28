Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 28th, 2024 at 23:04 IST

Delhi: 3 Arrested for Allegedly Duping BTech Student of Rs 5 Lakh on Pretext of Providing Work

The scammers allegedly gained the victim's trust by offering him a work from home oppurtunity that involved writing reviews of flights.

Digital Desk
Three held for scamming Delhi student of Rs 5 lakh.
Three held for scamming Delhi student of Rs 5 lakh. | Image:Shutterstock/ Representative
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
New Delhi: The Delhi Police, on Wednesday, arrested three people for allegedly duping a 22-year-old BTech student of Rs 5 lakh on the pretext of writing online reviews for flights. According to the complaint he later filed with the police, the 22-year-old student received a message on Telegram regarding a work-from-home opportunity. He was offered money to post online reviews, specifically those of flights for Rs 50 per review. 

Initially, this work-from-home opportunity paid off for the student and he received Rs 6,000 for his efforts. Manor Kumar Meena, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) was quoted in a PTI report as saying that this initial payment was used by the scammers to establish trust in the company offering the work-from-home opportunity.

It was after this that the student was induced to invest Rs 5 lakh in this company but the accused stopped taking the victim's call once this payment was made. Soon after, the victim approached the police to register a complaint against the scammers. 

Technical analysis of call details and bank account details used by the scammers led the assigned police team to two women, Lajo and Lali, who were the bank account holders.

"Lajo and Lali told police that they were too duped by a person named Suraj Shrivastava, on the pretext of providing a loan. The team arrested Shrivastava from his home in Delhi. During interrogation, Shrivastava revealed that he sold details of the bank accounts to his accomplices Piyush Jain and Vikram Sahani. Both were arrested from their homes in Haryana," the DCP said, adding that they confessed to their involvement in the present crime.

Police said that they have launched further investigation into the matter and have recovered four mobile phones, six SIM cards, 20 blank cheques, and two blank chequebooks.

With inputs from PTI. 

Published February 28th, 2024 at 23:04 IST

