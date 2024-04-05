×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 5th, 2024 at 15:52 IST

Delhi: 3 Dead Bodies Found in House, Case of Alleged Murder and Suicide

The Delhi Police found three people dead in a house in Nihal Vihar today, in what seems like a case of murder and suicide.

Reported by: Shweta Parande
Delhi: 3 Dead Bodies Found in House, Case of Alleged Murder and Suicide
Delhi: 3 Dead Bodies Found in House, Case of Alleged Murder and Suicide | Image:Unsplash / Representative
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Delhi: Three people were found dead in a house in Nihal Vihar in the capital today. Prima facie it seems a case of murder and suicide. The police received a call at 9:30 am. Immediately, senior police officers, including ACP Paschim Vihar reached the crime spot. Crime and forensics teams have been called on the spot.

The deceased, who lived on the ground floor, have been identified as Ajay, 42, Teena, the wife of Ajay, 38, and Teena’s daughter, 4.

Advertisement

Police said that Ajay, son of Ram Chandra, was found hanging from a ceiling fan and his body was soaked in blood. Teena and her child’s blood-soaked bodies were found on the bed and it was apparent that they had been killed with a sharp weapon. The door of the room was found locked from inside. The police said that prima facie it seems that Ajay killed his wife and daughter and died by suicide. 

Ajay worked as a halwai or confectioner. He also has a 22-year-old son named Kushal who works as an electrician and was away at work when the crime occurred. Kushal discovered the bodies upon his return in the morning.

Advertisement

The police have registered a case under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and further investigation is on.

Advertisement

Published April 5th, 2024 at 15:52 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Section 144 Imposed in Lucknow Till March 18 | Check List of Restrictions

Section 144 Imposed In Le

a few seconds ago
SRH vs CSK

IPL 2024, SRH vs CSK Live

a few seconds ago
Cancer

Cancer Capital

2 minutes ago
Gold vs Silver

Gold prices in India

2 minutes ago
Man fined rs 12 000 for car stunts in delhi's shastri park

Man Fined Rs 12K

4 minutes ago
IDFC First Bank

RBI imposed penalty

4 minutes ago
Prestige Group

Prestige's land grab

6 minutes ago
Investors to continue earning 7.4% interest; government reviews rates quarterly, aligning with RBI's unchanged policy rates.

RBI extended period

8 minutes ago
RBI seeks explanation after platform outage impacts forex trade

Forex reserve

9 minutes ago
Bull hits man on Bengaluru street

Bull Hits bike Rider

10 minutes ago
BJP Highlights Congress' Fresh Blunder in Manifesto

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

10 minutes ago
MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni's trust issues

10 minutes ago
Preity Zinta and Shashank Singh

Shashank Singh interview

13 minutes ago
Korean celebs

K-Celebs Dating

14 minutes ago
UK Lawmaker Fell Victim To a Sexting Scam, His Colleagues Urged To Cooperate With Police

Sexting Scam

14 minutes ago
National Voters’ Day 2024: Rights Of Indian Voters

LS Polls 2024:

18 minutes ago
Engineering exports decline in November

India's exports EU

19 minutes ago
Nana patole

Nana Patole

24 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Jaipur: Woman Delivers Baby Near Hospital's Gate, 3 Doctors Suspended

    India News18 hours ago

  2. SHOCKER: Woman's Body Found Stuffed Inside Almirah in Delhi's Dwarka

    India News18 hours ago

  3. 5.3 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Chamba in Himachal Pradesh

    India News18 hours ago

  4. Rohit Sharma enjoying a mid-week break from cricket, spotted jet-skiing

    Sports 19 hours ago

  5. Jaishankar Dismisses 'Free & Fair' Remark by UN on Indian Elections

    World19 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo