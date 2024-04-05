Advertisement

Delhi: Three people were found dead in a house in Nihal Vihar in the capital today. Prima facie it seems a case of murder and suicide. The police received a call at 9:30 am. Immediately, senior police officers, including ACP Paschim Vihar reached the crime spot. Crime and forensics teams have been called on the spot.

The deceased, who lived on the ground floor, have been identified as Ajay, 42, Teena, the wife of Ajay, 38, and Teena’s daughter, 4.

Police said that Ajay, son of Ram Chandra, was found hanging from a ceiling fan and his body was soaked in blood. Teena and her child’s blood-soaked bodies were found on the bed and it was apparent that they had been killed with a sharp weapon. The door of the room was found locked from inside. The police said that prima facie it seems that Ajay killed his wife and daughter and died by suicide.

Ajay worked as a halwai or confectioner. He also has a 22-year-old son named Kushal who works as an electrician and was away at work when the crime occurred. Kushal discovered the bodies upon his return in the morning.

The police have registered a case under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and further investigation is on.