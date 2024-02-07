Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 3rd, 2024 at 21:57 IST

Delhi: 3 Men Found Dead in Suspicious Condition, Police Initiate Probe

The police suspect that the 3 might have died due to suffocation, however, it said that the postmortem report will reveal the exact cause of death.

Abhishek Tiwari
Death
Three found dead in Delhi's Dwarka district | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
New Delhi: In a shocking incident, as many as three dead bodies were recovered in suspicious condition by the Delhi police from a house located in Delhi’s Dwarka district. It is being said that the three deceased included the bodies of two brothers and their servant. Sources claimed that blood was also oozing from the mouth of all the deceased.

On information, a police team Dabri police station rushed to the spot and shifted the bodies to a mortuary of the nearby hospital after examining the spot.

Bodies shifted to mortuary for postmortem

The deceased brothers have been identified as Amit and Sonu, while their servant has not been identified yet.

According to a senior police official of Dwarka District, the information regarding the incident was received at Dabri police station at around 6.35 pm. “A PCR call was received at Dabri police station about the incident that took place at house number RZ-E-70 situated in street number-7 in the Sitapuri area, the Dabri Mor,” the police official said.

He said that on the information a police team reached at the spot, where it was found that three persons were lying in the said premises. They were identified as Amit and Sonu, while the third one remained unidentified.

During preliminary inquiry, it was revealed that the deceased Amit and Sonu are brothers who used to reside in the said building on rent, which is owned by a person named Bhagtu Ram.

The police suspect that they might have died due to suffocation. However, an investigation has been initiated in the matter to ascertain the cause of death.

Further investigation in the matter is underway. 
 

Published February 3rd, 2024 at 21:57 IST

