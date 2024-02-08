English
Updated January 13th, 2024 at 23:04 IST

Delhi: 3 Youths Stripped, Thrashed by Mob on Suspicion of Being Snatchers.

A police official said, a video of the incident has surfaced, wherein the three youths can be seen being stripped and beaten up by a mob.

Abhishek Tiwari
Three youths stripped and beaten in Delhi.
Three youths stripped and beaten up in Delhi. | Image:PTI/ Representational
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
New Delhi: In a shocking incident that surfaced from Outer North Delhi’s Narela area, three youths were stripped naked and thrashed by a mob on the allegation of snatching. The incident took place on Saturday, after it was alleged that the three boys were trying to snatch mobile phones. 

A video of the incident has surfaced, wherein the three youths can be seen being stripped and beaten up by a mob. A case was registered by the police at Narela police station and an inquiry is being made. 

The three victims, who appeared to be of the age between 20 to 25, were purportedly seen in the video being forcibly stripped and being thrashed. The clip also showed some people burning the clothes of the three men on the spot.

According to the police, the mob did not hand over the three youths to the police.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North Delhi), Ravi Kumar Singh said, “A PCR call was received on January 13, at 11.56 am regarding the incident. Caller stated that he had come to see off his sister at Narela railway station and while he was on his way back, he saw some people beating three persons who were alleged to be snatchers. He called the emergency response number 112.”

On the basis of the statement of the complainant a case was registered at Narela police station. However, the three alleged snatchers were not handed over to the police by the crowd.

The DCP said that a social media video footage has come on record and efforts are being made to trace the victims and offenders. 
 

Published January 13th, 2024 at 23:04 IST

