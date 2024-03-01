A man has been arrested in Thane for raping his daughter. Image for representational purposes only. | Image: PTI

New Delhi: A 54-year old man was arrested for allegedly kidnapping and killing an eight-year-old boy in Delhi's Bawana area, police officials said on Thursday. The boy had been missing from his house since February 26. During the police investigation, it was revealed that a man known as Gayasuddin, who lives in the same neighbourhood as the victim, was also missing from his house.

Gayasuddin was working as an LPG delivery agent in the area.

Police officials eventually traced him down to a location somewhere in Punjab's Ludhiana and he was nabbed on Wednesday. During interrogation, Gayasuddin revealed that he had kidnapped and kille the boy before dumping his body in a forest area of DSIIDC.

Acting on the information, police recovered the boy's body from the forest and arrested Gayasuddin. He is now being interrogated even further to ascertain why he decided to kill the boy.

With inputs from PTI.