English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 29th, 2024 at 23:40 IST

Delhi: 54-Year-Old Man Arrested for Kidnapping, Killing 8-Year-Old Boy

During interrogation, the Delhi man revealed that he had killed the boy and hidden his body in a forest area. His motive for the killing remains unknown.

Digital Desk
A man has been arrested in Thane for raping his daughter. Image for representational purposes only.
A man has been arrested in Thane for raping his daughter. Image for representational purposes only. | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: A 54-year old man was arrested for allegedly kidnapping and killing an eight-year-old boy in Delhi's Bawana area, police officials said on Thursday. The boy had been missing from his house since February 26. During the police investigation, it was revealed that a man known as Gayasuddin, who lives in the same neighbourhood as the victim, was also missing from his house. 

Gayasuddin was working as an LPG delivery agent in the area. 

Advertisement

Police officials eventually traced him down to a location somewhere in Punjab's Ludhiana and he was nabbed on Wednesday. During interrogation, Gayasuddin revealed that he had kidnapped and kille the boy before dumping his body in a forest area of DSIIDC. 

Acting on the information, police recovered the boy's body from the forest and arrested Gayasuddin. He is now being interrogated even further to ascertain why he decided to kill the boy. 

Advertisement

With inputs from PTI. 

Advertisement

Published February 29th, 2024 at 23:40 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Pooja Hegde

Pooja In Purple Dress

9 hours ago
Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir-Alia Spotted

9 hours ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Offer Prayers

11 hours ago
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Seek Blessings

Anant Receive Blessings

11 hours ago
Adam Blackstone

Adam In Jamnagar

11 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani

Rakul-Jackky In Black

11 hours ago
Surbhi Chandna

Surbhi Jet Off To Jaipur

11 hours ago
TBMAUJ Success Bash

TBMAUJ Success Bash

a day ago
Ambani's Anna Seva

Anant-Radhika's Anna Seva

a day ago
Bipasha Basu

Bipasha Dotes On Devi

a day ago
Vishnu Manchu

Kannappa In New Zealand

a day ago
Anant-Radhika Pre-Wedding Venue

Anant-Radhika Pre-Wedding

a day ago
Shubman Gill with Robin Minz's father

Gill meets Robin's dad

a day ago
Alanna Panday Announces First Pregnancy

Alanna Is Pregnant

a day ago
Ranveer

Ranveer's Don 3 Look

a day ago
Ex-UFC fighter flips his truck while attempting a DONUT

UFC fighter flips trucks

a day ago
Tiger Shroff

A Peak Into BMCM's Event

2 days ago
Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi

Aamir-Sharman Reunite

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. I Think I Did Some Films For The Wrong Reasons: Ananya On Her Career

    Entertainment7 minutes ago

  2. Om Raut Defends Article 370 Over Accusations Of It Being A Propaganda

    Entertainment11 minutes ago

  3. Biden physical declared him ‘fit for duty’ but left out mental exam

    World11 minutes ago

  4. JLo's Versace Moment From The 2000's Grammys Almost Did Not Happen

    Lifestyle11 minutes ago

  5. Bradley Cooper Reveals He Did Not Love His Daughter When She Was Born

    Entertainment11 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo