Updated March 13th, 2024 at 11:59 IST

Delhi: 7 Held for Manufacturing, Supplying Fake Cancer Chemotherapy Drugs

Police said the accused played with the lives of people by selling 'fake' drugs.

Reported by: Digital Desk
New Delhi: The Delhi Police’s Crime Branch have arrested seven people in connection with the manufacture and supply of spurious 'life saving' cancer chemotherapy drugs, police said.

The arrested accused have been identified as Viphil Jain (46), Suraj Shat (28), Neeraj Chauhan (38), Parvez (33), Komal Tiwari (39), Abhinay Kohli (30) and Tushar Chauhan (28).

Police said the accused played with the lives of people by selling 'fake' drugs.

News agency PTI quoted Shalini Singh, Special Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch), as saying, "Information regarding a racket involved in manufacturing and supply of spurious cancer medicine was received after which a dedicated team was constituted.”

(With PTI inputs)
 

Published March 13th, 2024 at 11:56 IST

