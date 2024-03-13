Updated March 13th, 2024 at 11:59 IST
Delhi: 7 Held for Manufacturing, Supplying Fake Cancer Chemotherapy Drugs
Police said the accused played with the lives of people by selling 'fake' drugs.
New Delhi: The Delhi Police’s Crime Branch have arrested seven people in connection with the manufacture and supply of spurious 'life saving' cancer chemotherapy drugs, police said.
The arrested accused have been identified as Viphil Jain (46), Suraj Shat (28), Neeraj Chauhan (38), Parvez (33), Komal Tiwari (39), Abhinay Kohli (30) and Tushar Chauhan (28).
News agency PTI quoted Shalini Singh, Special Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch), as saying, "Information regarding a racket involved in manufacturing and supply of spurious cancer medicine was received after which a dedicated team was constituted.”
Published March 13th, 2024 at 11:56 IST
