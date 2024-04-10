×

Updated February 28th, 2022 at 14:34 IST

Delhi: Businessman booked for duping flay buyers of Rs 14 crore

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
New Delhi, Feb 28 (PTI) A 64-year-old businessman was arrested for allegedly duping several people, including government employees, by promising them delivery of residential flats within two years of issuance of allotment letters, police said on Monday.

Diwaker Sharma, who was apprehended by the Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW), is a director of a company established by him along with his accomplice Piyush Tiwari, they said.

Police said Sharma, who graduated from the Delhi University, worked in the Ministry of Agriculture and then joined the Ministry of Science of Technology as a section officer. He left the job from the post of under secretary, they said.

The duo after taking money from people misappropriated it by diverting it to various group companies and projects, police said.

The arrest was made on a case registered on the complaint of Gulshan Sethi in 2016 against Shubhkamana Buildtech Pvt. Ltd. and its directors Tiwari and Sharma, they said.

The accused had promised them flats in their project Shubhkamna City in July-September 2013 and it was supposed to be developed at Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh, police said.

Sethi has alleged that the firm's directors had assured him and several others that they would deliver the project within two years from the date of issuance of allotment letters.

However, they have failed to deliver the project, police said.

More than 60 complaints are clubbed with the FIR and more than Rs 14 crore has been "stolen" by the accused persons, they said.

They induced government and public sector unit employees, among others, through advertisements and agents to buy flats, police said During the course of investigation, documents were obtained from authorities, which revealed that booking of flats was done prior to statutory approvals, Joint Commissioner of Police (EOW) Chhaya Sharma said.

Flats were booked through the Government and Public Sector Employees Welfare Housing Organization (GAPSEWHO) and Shubhkamna Buildtech Pvt. Ltd, the officer said, adding that Sharma previously worked as a secretary at GAPSEWHO.

"Sharma played an active role in affairs of the accused company along with his accomplice Tiwari. It was also revealed during investigation that Tiwari had made multiple allotments of flats in the project. Sharma previously worked as a secretary of GAPSEWHO and later, established Subhkamna Buildtech Pvt. Ltd. in 2006 to enter the real estate sector with the intention of cheating people," she said.

Further investigation revealed that Tiwari became director of the company in 2011, Chhaya Sharma said and added that they induced flat buyers to invest in their project Sharma was arrested from the Mandoli Jail, while Tiwari is absconding and a non-bailable warrant has been issued against him, police said.

Sharma started his own business in the real estate sector and initially developed some small projects, they said. PTI AMP NB ANB ANB

Published February 28th, 2022 at 14:34 IST

