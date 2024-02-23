Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 23rd, 2024 at 21:48 IST

Delhi: Class 8 Student Dies After Allegedly Being Thrashed by Unknown Persons

The Delhi school boy had allegedly got into an altercation with another student after school though this claim has not been verified by the police as yet.

Digital Desk
Representative image of poisoning death.
Image for representative purposes only. | Image:PTI
NEW DELHI: A class 8 student died in Delhi's New Usmanpur area on Friday after an unknown group of individuals allegedly thrashed him. The incident took place around 14:15 in Sant Ravidas Gali of Brahmpuri. The victim, who lives in Brahmpuri, was a student of a private school. It was here that the boy allegedly got into an altercation with some boy in after school hours though police have not yet verified this claim. 

The victim was found in the aforementioned location with several injuries on his head, face and left hand. Spots of blood could also been seen at several places on the road where the boy was found. 

Subsequently, he was rushed to the hospital but the doctors there declared him dead-on-arrival. 

A case of murder has been registered and further investigations are ongoing, with the authorities presently revewing CCTV footage. 

With inputs from PTI.   

Published February 23rd, 2024 at 21:48 IST

