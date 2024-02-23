Delhi: Class 8 Student Dies After Allegedly Being Thrashed by Unknown Persons

Advertisement

NEW DELHI: A class 8 student died in Delhi's New Usmanpur area on Friday after an unknown group of individuals allegedly thrashed him. The incident took place around 14:15 in Sant Ravidas Gali of Brahmpuri. The victim, who lives in Brahmpuri, was a student of a private school. It was here that the boy allegedly got into an altercation with some boy in after school hours though police have not yet verified this claim.

The victim was found in the aforementioned location with several injuries on his head, face and left hand. Spots of blood could also been seen at several places on the road where the boy was found.

Subsequently, he was rushed to the hospital but the doctors there declared him dead-on-arrival.

A case of murder has been registered and further investigations are ongoing, with the authorities presently revewing CCTV footage.

With inputs from PTI.