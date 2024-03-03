The cop shot himself with a service revolver in a flat in Madhu Vihar area in Delhi. | Image: PTI

New Delhi: A 28-year-old Sub-Inspector of Delhi Police allegedly died by suicide by shooting himself with his service revolver on Sunday night. The exact reason behind him taking the extreme step is yet to be ascertained. The deceased has been identified as Ganesh.

Police are yet to recover any suicide note. Cops said Ganesh had joined Delhi Police in 2019 and was posted in Madhu Vihar in East Delhi.

They said he shot himself with a service revolver in a flat in Madhu Vihar area.

Further investigating into the matter is underway.

