Updated March 3rd, 2024 at 10:59 IST
Delhi Cop Shoots Himself Dead With Service Revolver in Madhu Vihar
Delhi SI suicide: Police are yet to recover any suicide note.
- India
- 1 min read
The cop shot himself with a service revolver in a flat in Madhu Vihar area in Delhi. | Image:PTI
New Delhi: A 28-year-old Sub-Inspector of Delhi Police allegedly died by suicide by shooting himself with his service revolver on Sunday night. The exact reason behind him taking the extreme step is yet to be ascertained. The deceased has been identified as Ganesh.
Police are yet to recover any suicide note. Cops said Ganesh had joined Delhi Police in 2019 and was posted in Madhu Vihar in East Delhi.
They said he shot himself with a service revolver in a flat in Madhu Vihar area.
Further investigating into the matter is underway.
Published March 3rd, 2024 at 10:59 IST
