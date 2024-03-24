×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated September 7th, 2023 at 23:17 IST

Delhi court discharges 3 in money laundering case

A Delhi court has discharged three accused in a money laundering case linked to allocation of Brinda, Sisai and Meral coal blocks in Jharkhand.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Delhi court
IMAGE: | Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

A Delhi court has discharged three accused in a money laundering case linked to allocation of Brinda, Sisai and Meral coal blocks in Jharkhand.

The case against the accused — Manoj Jayaswal, Ramesh Jayaswal and Abhijeet Infrastructure Ltd. — relates to alleged laundering of about Rs 650 crore after wrongfully obtaining the letter of allocation from the Ministry of Coal.

“There is no material on record to show that the accused have committed the offence of money laundering,” the judge said in an order passed on September 5.

The judge said an investigation was required in order to find out whether Abhijeet Infrastructure Limited committed the offence of cheating the consortium of banks led by the State Bank of India.

It is for the ED to consider the same and decide whether to take the matter forward, the judge said.

The court accepted defence advocate Vijay Agarwal's argument that the case was baseless as there was only one scenario in which the proceeds of crime could be stated to have been generated out of such an allocation and that was when the coal from the block was extracted, sold and the amount so generated got utilised.  “However, the ED could not show any property having been generated from the coal block in the first place,” he said.

The ED had alleged the company allotted shares at a premium that was multiple times more than their value and inflated its net worth from Rs 30 crore at the pre-allocation stage to about Rs 750 crore after getting the coal block allocated. On the basis of the inflated net worth, it obtained huge loans from banks.  The ED alleged that after de-allocation of the block, the net worth of Abhijeet Group came down to minus Rs 69 crore in the year 2018.

The ED's case arose from a CBI case related to obtaining coal blocks by using forged documents and by misrepresenting the company's status before the Screening Committee and Ministry of Steel and Ministry of Coal. 

Advertisement

Published September 7th, 2023 at 23:17 IST

IPL

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

2 Minor Siblings Dead Due To Suspected Food Poisoning In Chhattisgarh, 5 Family Member Hospitalised

2 Minor Siblings Dead

a minute ago
4-Year-Old Girl Raped by Tuition Teacher's Brother, Delhi Police Releases Statement in Case

4-Year-Old Girl Raped

7 minutes ago
Possible list of BJP

BJP Releases 5th List

7 minutes ago
Holika Dahan 2024: Check Date And Time

Holika Dahan 2024

14 minutes ago
Baba Siddique's Iftar Party

Celebs At Iftar Party

14 minutes ago
GT vs MI live updates

GT vs MI IPL 2024 Live

15 minutes ago
Kangana Ranaut

Kangana On Politics

16 minutes ago
BJP Releases Fifth List for LS Elections 2024, Kangana Ranaut and Naveen Jindal Among the Names

BJP's 5th List

19 minutes ago
Jennifer Love Hewitt

Jennifer On IKWYDLS

20 minutes ago
Drew Barrymore

Drew Barrymore On Divorce

21 minutes ago
Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Rashmika Mandanna

Most-Paid South Actress

22 minutes ago
Kangana Ranaut

Kangana's Unique Roles

23 minutes ago
Former President of Maldives Ibrahim Mohamed Solih.

Solih Advises Diplomacy

25 minutes ago
Fukrey Team

Fukrey Cast Reunion

27 minutes ago
Sunil Chhetri holds the record for the most international goals scored for India with 93 goals in 145 appearances, maintaining an impressive ratio of 0.64.

Chhetri felicitated

29 minutes ago
Why won't Kejriwal step down?

Kejriwal in ED custody

32 minutes ago
Kangana Ranaut

Kangana For Lok Sabha

33 minutes ago
Sandeep Sharma

Sandeep Sharma

34 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Holi 2024: Tips And Tricks To Protect Your Eyes

    Web Stories9 hours ago

  2. RR vs LSG, IPL 2024 Match: Dream11 Fantasy tips, pitch, weather and more

    Sports 10 hours ago

  3. 'Understand Her Problems': Kalpana Soren On Sunita Kejriwal

    Lok Sabha Elections11 hours ago

  4. Students Sharing Lunch with Teacher Sparks Wave of Memories

    India News12 hours ago

  5. Tips To Maintain A Jade Plant

    Web Stories12 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo