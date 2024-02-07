Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 31st, 2024 at 19:10 IST

Delhi: Drunken Brawl Turns Ugly, Minor Brutally Kills 30-Year-Old For Liquor

A police official said, the accused not only stabbed the deceased multiple times, but also hit his head with a brick before fleeing the spot.

Abhishek Tiwari
Murder
Minor boy kills 30-year-old man in South Delhi | Image:PTI/ Representational
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
New Delhi: A drunken brawl in South Delhi’s Neb Sarai area on Wednesday turned to bloodshed after a minor boy brutally killed a 30-year-old man in an inebriated condition. The accused not only stabbed the deceased multiple times, but also hit his head with a brick before fleeing the spot.

The deceased has been identified as Ajruddin (30), a resident of Sangam Vihar area. A case of murder was registered at Neb Sarai police station and the minor was apprehended. The police have also recovered the knife used in the commission of crime.

Police apprehend CCL

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South Delhi), Ankit Chauhan on Wednesday stated, “Today at around 6.15 am, a PCR call regarding an injured person lying near a house at Ekta Chowk, Asthal Mandir Road, Sangam Vihar was received at Neb Sarai police station. The injured person was taken to the hospital by the PCR team.”

“On enquiry, the caller stated that he had not seen the incident. The injured person was declared dead at the hospital. During the physical examination of the deceased, four stab injuries were noticed on the body,” the DCP said.

During the preliminary inquiry, the deceased was identified as Ajruddin, residing at L-1, Sangam Vihar. Several CCTV cameras were checked and with consistent efforts, it was found that a CCL, a resident of Sangam Vihar, had committed the crime.

DCP Chauhan said, “Further, it was revealed that the deceased and the Child in Conflict with Law (CCL) were known to each other. They both consumed liquor last night and a quarrel took place between them on the issue of liquor. During the brawl the CCL hit the deceased with a brick and stabbed him multiple times leading to his death. The CCL has been apprehended and the knife used in crime is recovered.”

Further legal action into the matter is being taken. 
 

Published January 31st, 2024 at 19:10 IST

