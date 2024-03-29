×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 12th, 2022 at 14:54 IST

Delhi govt sanctions Rs 1.26 crore for hybrid hearings in district courts

Delhi govt sanctions Rs 1.26 crore for hybrid hearings in district courts

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi, Feb 12 (PTI) The Delhi government has sanctioned over Rs 1.26 crore for consultancy services to design and upgrade computer networks for hybrid hearings in seven districts court in the national capital.

In an order issued earlier this month, the Public Works Department sanctioned the expenditure for the work of consultancy services for the up-gradation of LAN (local area network) and AV (audio visual) system for hybrid hearings in the district courts.

Advertisement

According to the PWD, the sanctioned money will also be used to design and upgrade the internal networking and procurement of routers, switches, desktops and other IT equipment in 804 courtrooms located in seven district court complexes of Delhi. The total money allocated for the project is Rs 1,26,62,875.

This comes as the number of daily COVID-19 cases in Delhi has been on a decline after touching a record high of 28,867 on January 13.

Advertisement

On Friday, the national capital reported 977 fresh COVID-19 cases, the lowest since December 29, and 12 more deaths, while the positivity rate dropped to 1.73 per cent.

The PWD informed that the tender in this regard will be processed by way of e-tendering only, and it must be ensured that all payments to contractors are made through electronic fund transfer.

Advertisement

It has also instructed the engineer-in-charge or consultancy agency to identify the "probable impediments in the execution of projects well in advance and may project contingent measures/plans as identified to deal with them, so as to ensure completion of the projects as per approved time schedule".

On Friday, the Delhi High Court said it would resume complete physical functioning from March 2 onwards while allowing hybrid or virtual hearing in exceptional circumstances on a case-to-case basis.

Advertisement

In a separate administrative order, the high court informed that the district courts in the city will also witness a similar graded physical opening from next week with complete resumption from March 2. PTI VA IJT

Advertisement

Published February 12th, 2022 at 14:54 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

The tax notice sent to the Congress party pertains to the assessment years 2017 to 2021.

Setback for Congress

a minute ago
Skyroot Aerospace

Skyroot Aerospace

9 minutes ago
PM Modi calls millet superfood

PM Modi Promotes Millet

22 minutes ago
SSC JE 2024 Registration Begins at ssc.gov.in

SSC JE 2024 Notification

22 minutes ago
Chinese Yuan

Yuan falls against dollar

23 minutes ago
Man Rescues Owl Stuck In A Tree Branch

Man Saves Helpless Owl

25 minutes ago
Indian stock market growth

Indian market performance

30 minutes ago
Gautam Gambhir gets into a fight with Virat Kohli

Kohli vs Gambhir in IPL

31 minutes ago
Not Just About Maryland, But Nation's Economy: Guv Wes Moore Assures Rebuilding of Baltimore Bridge

Baltimore Bridge Accident

32 minutes ago
Bill Gates will interact with Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Bill Gates, PM Modi Talk

32 minutes ago
Exam Results

BSEB matric topper list

35 minutes ago
Jailed Gangster Mukhtar Ansari Passes Away

Mukhtar Ansari Death

36 minutes ago
Education News

KCET registration date

38 minutes ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya In White Dress

40 minutes ago
Grok

Elon Musk's xAI

41 minutes ago
Sidharth Malhotra

Sidharth In Denim Jacket

42 minutes ago
Allu Arjun

Allu Unveils His Wax

43 minutes ago
Sergio Ermotti

Sergio Ermotti has a path

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Bollywood Celebs Who Had Secret Weddings: Aditi-Siddharth To Virushka

    Entertainment13 hours ago

  2. HUGE SETBACK for Mumbai Indians: Superstar player likely to miss matches

    Sports 17 hours ago

  3. Lok Sabha Polls: Nakul Nath Declares Assets Worth Rs 700 Crore

    Lok Sabha Elections17 hours ago

  4. Man Missing After Avalanche In Himachal's Manali

    India News17 hours ago

  5. 'GO TELL BCCI, this is what we are gonna do': MS Dhoni to CSK manager

    Sports 18 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo