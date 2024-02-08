Advertisement

New Delhi: In a sensational incident that surfaced from the Northwest Delhi area, where a group of youngsters hurled petrol bombs at a house in Adarsh Nagar area. Not only this, the accused, also fired multiple shots outside the house before fleeing the spot.

A panic-like situation occurred in the area after the incident.

On the information, a police team immediately reached the spot and an investigation was initiated. The police have apprehended a minor boy in connection with the incident and further inquiry is being done.

According to the police sources, the incident, which took place on intervening night of Thursday-Friday, was captured on CCTV cameras installed nearby. The footage showed a group of four youngsters with their faces covered throwing petrol bombs and running away.

During the inquiry, the owner of the house revealed that he had a dispute with a group of people who mounted the attack. None of his family members were injured, according to the police.

It also surfaced that one Kishan and his associates had a dispute with the house owner.

A case under sections relevant sections of the IPC was registered at the Adarsh Nagar police station and further investigation is being conducted.

