×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 21st, 2024 at 21:50 IST

Delhi: Inebriated Man Assaults Doctors, Damages Hospital Equipment

Besides threatening hospital staff and damaging property, the Delhi man's antics reportedly disrupted emergency and casualty services for more than two hours.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Crime
Image for representative purposes only. | Image:pexels
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: A case has been registered against a Delhi man for allegedly threatening, verbally abusing and even assaulting three doctors at the Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital. According to police officials, a patient by the name of Rahul was taken to the hospital on March 15 for a checkup after he was found creating a nuisance in the public due to his allegedly inebriated condition. While being examined, the accused reportedly started misbehaving with the doctors, abusing them, threatening them and even physically assaulting three of them. 

In addition to this, the accused allegedly damaged hospital property, smashing tables and chairs, damaging the BP machine, the MLC register, etc. 

Advertisement

Besides causing material damage to the hospital and threatening the staff, the antics of the accused also disrupted emergency and casualty services at the hospital for more than two hours. 

A case has been registered against the accused under sections 186 (Obstructing a public servant in discharge of public functions), 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of duty) and 332 (Voluntarily causing hurt to deter a public servant from their duty) of the Indian Penal Code, besides Section 4 of the Medicare Service Persons and Medicare Service Institutions Act. 

Advertisement

With inputs from ANI. 

Advertisement

Published March 21st, 2024 at 21:50 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Sara Ali Khan

Sara Slays In Black Saree

a few seconds ago
Delhi Excise Policy Scam: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been arrested by a team of ED officials in connection with a money laundering case.

ED Arrests Kejriwal

a minute ago
Arvind Kejrwal's Arrest A Body Blow To AAP Ahead Of Lok Sabha 2024. Will The Party Recover?

Kejriwal arrested

a minute ago
Delhi Excise Policy Scam Case: A Complete Timeline

Delhi Excise Policy Scam

2 minutes ago
AI

UN AI resolution

3 minutes ago
AAP In Crisis After Kejriwal Arrest

AAP In Crisis

4 minutes ago
Arvind Kejriwal, Supreme Court

Delhi Excise Policy Scam

4 minutes ago
House of The Dragon

House Of The Dragon 2

5 minutes ago
International Space Station

Russia ISS Launch

8 minutes ago
Imtiaz ALiImtiaz ALi

Imtiaz Picks Bebo Over DP

9 minutes ago
Airtel

DoT fines Airtel Rs 4 lak

11 minutes ago
Keshav Maharaj

Maharaj visits Ram Temple

12 minutes ago
The Supreme Court has refused to stay the appointment of new election commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu, saying that doing so would lead to "chaos and uncertainty" as the Lok Sabha elections are round the corner.

LS POLLS 2024 LIVE

12 minutes ago
TM Krishna (R) and Carnatic musicians Ranjani and Gayatri (L)

TM Krishna Controversy

14 minutes ago
Ricky Ponting with Rishabh Pant

Ponting on Ganguly

17 minutes ago
Tiger That Terrorised Kannur Village Finally Captured

Tiger Captured In Kannur

18 minutes ago
Will Arvind Kejriwal be Arrested?

Kejriwal

19 minutes ago
Virat Kohli

Mo Bobat on Kohli

20 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan HUMILIATED in England

    Sports 9 hours ago

  2. Hyderabad School receives flak for announcing kg 'toppers' on hoarding

    Education9 hours ago

  3. 'Come down to earth and get bowling': Sachin Tendulkar's STERN message

    Sports 9 hours ago

  4. Boman Irani Shares A Glimpse Of How He Celebrated Navroz With His Family

    Entertainment11 hours ago

  5. Why Only Tax Temples?: K'taka Governor Refuses to Sign Temple Tax Bill

    India News11 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo