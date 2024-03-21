Delhi: Inebriated Man Assaults Doctors, Damages Hospital Equipment

Advertisement

New Delhi: A case has been registered against a Delhi man for allegedly threatening, verbally abusing and even assaulting three doctors at the Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital. According to police officials, a patient by the name of Rahul was taken to the hospital on March 15 for a checkup after he was found creating a nuisance in the public due to his allegedly inebriated condition. While being examined, the accused reportedly started misbehaving with the doctors, abusing them, threatening them and even physically assaulting three of them.

In addition to this, the accused allegedly damaged hospital property, smashing tables and chairs, damaging the BP machine, the MLC register, etc.

Besides causing material damage to the hospital and threatening the staff, the antics of the accused also disrupted emergency and casualty services at the hospital for more than two hours.

A case has been registered against the accused under sections 186 (Obstructing a public servant in discharge of public functions), 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of duty) and 332 (Voluntarily causing hurt to deter a public servant from their duty) of the Indian Penal Code, besides Section 4 of the Medicare Service Persons and Medicare Service Institutions Act.

With inputs from ANI.