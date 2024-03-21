Updated March 21st, 2024 at 00:03 IST
Delhi: Landlord Held After Man Found Dead in Rented Accommodation
Upon being interrogated, the landlord revealed that he had assaulted the Delhi man after suspecting him of theft.
New Delhi: After a 35-year-old man was found dead at his rented accommodation in Delhi's Karawal Nagar area on Wednesday, the police arrested the man's landlord. According to the local police authorities, the body of Subhash, who worked as a sanitation worker, did not bear any signs of external injuries. A postmortem examination of the body at the GTB Hospital revealed that the victim had several internal injuries including a perforated intestine and a head injury.
Preliminary investigation revealed that Subhash had a recent altercation with his landlord, Satish Bhadana, over some monetary issue. The landlord was subsequently apprehended by the authorities for questioning.
During interrogation, Bhadana revealed that Subhash had lived with him as his servant for the past eight years. Recently, Rs 15,000 had gone missing from Bhandana's money box and the landlord suspected Subhash of being involved.
Bhadana assaulted Subhash over the matter, police said, adding the victim later succumbed to injuries.
With inputs from PTI.
